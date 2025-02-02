The Notarial Archives Foundation has invited the public to its forthcoming lecture, ‘Malta in c. 1480: Art, Architecture, and the Cultural World of the Kantilena’, presented by Charlene Vella from the University of Malta.

The lecture will take place on February 13 at the Notarial Archives Foundation building in Valletta at 10am.

“This lecture will explore Malta’s rich artistic and architectural heritage during the late 15th century, a period marked by significant cultural exchanges,” explains Vella, who is a distinguished scholar in Medieval and Renaissance art history, focusing on Mediterranean artistic interactions. She serves as an associate professor within the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Malta and has contributed extensively to the study of Malta’s art history.

Special emphasis will be placed on the Kantilena, the earliest known literary text in the Maltese language, authored by Pietru Caxaro, a nobleman from Mdina. Attendees will gain insights into the island’s cultural landscape during this pivotal era.

Those interested in attending are kindly requested to RSVP by e-mailing outreach@nafmalta.org. Following the lecture, guests are invited to enjoy light refreshments in the courtyard. This lecture is generously supported by The Alfred Mizzi Foundation. The Notarial Archives Foundation is a non-governmental voluntary organisation dedicated to preserving Malta’s notarial records and promoting historical research.