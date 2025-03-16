The Gozo Philatelic Society is again participating in the ‘Easter in Gozo’ initiative coordinated by the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate and has set up a new display in its showcase on level -1 at Il-Ħaġar museum.

The stamps issued by the autonomous region of Bophuthatswana until it was integrated back into the post-apartheid South Africa have very probably never been publicly shown locally.

But all 12 sets (variously described as Passion or Easter) are available at the exhibition, sourced through a donated collection.

These 48 stamps, shown as mints or on first-day covers, are supported with background information. They can be viewed until the beginning of April.

The cultural centre on Victoria’s Pjazza San Ġorġ opens from 9am to 5pm seven days a week. Entrance is free.

The museum is currently holding an exhibition marking the death centennial of Gozitan polymath genius Mgr Ġużeppi Farrugia, known as tal-Vers.