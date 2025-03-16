Saint James Hospital Sliema has achieved the ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally acclaimed Quality Management System (QMS) standard that

ensures organisations are consistently meeting customer expectations and regulatory requirements. In the healthcare sector, this certification also signifies a structured approach to quality assurance, emphasising patient satisfaction, efficiency and ongoing improvement.

This latest achievement means that the Saint James Hospital medical facilities – Saint James Hospital Sliema, Saint James Hospital Żejtun and the Saint James Eye Clinic in Birkirkara, are all ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Speaking on this achievement, Jean Claude Muscat, CEO of Saint James Hospitals, underlined that over the past few years, the group’s direction and strategy have been wholly focused on providing high- quality medical services and best practice standards combined with an exceptional customer experience, in a safe and caring environment.

He further said that “this required a well-planned and ongoing training programme for our staff, both clinical as well as administrative, together with a well-planned and targeted investment in the best hospital infrastructure, the latest medical technology, as well as the onboarding of doctors and specialists that today form an integral part of the Saint James Hospital Group set up and service”.

Muscat added that this milestone would not have been possible without the dedication, expertise and teamwork of every person forming part of Saint James Hospital Sliema and the group’s Quality & Standards department, who played a vital role in upholding the hospital’s relentless commitment to excellence and patient well-being.