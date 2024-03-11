Schola Cantorum Jubilate is holding a Lenten concert at the Gozo Cathedral on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Agnus Dei will feature renowned Renaissance motets by Palestrina, Victoria, Gibbons and Anerio, alongside contemporary choral pieces by Gjeilo, Forrest, Chillcot and Leavitt. The concert will also include Even When He is Silent by Arnesen.

“We aim to present both familiar masterpieces and introduce new compositions, because there is so much to discover and unveil in the realm of Lenten music,” conductor and soprano Marouska Attard said.

Also participating in the concert are the SCJ Youth Choir, pianist Milica Lawrence and organist Joseph Camilleri, all under the direction of Attard.

The choir strives to create an unforgettable concert experiences through innovative visuals, and, in the case of Agnus Dei, also through specially commissioned contemplative literature by author and critic Matthew Sultana.

Entrance is free and no booking is required.