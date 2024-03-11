St Joseph Blata Year 6 students, along with some teachers, explored Gozo’s natural, cultural, religious and historic treasures during a three-day live-in on the island.

The first stop was at Tereza Spinelli Convent, a retreat house run by Augustinian sisters. Sisters Ninette and Maria gave the students a warm welcome. Before settling into their rooms, the students, around 24, visited the Cittadella, including the cathedral, followed by visits to the Mitħna ta’ Kola and Calypso Cave.

The next day, the students visited Xewkija parish church and Xerri’s Grotto. After lunch with the Augustinian sisters, they went to Mixta Cave where they enjoyed beautiful views.

The evening’s highlight was a talent show, where the students shared their talents including painting, dancing, singing and magic tricks.

On the final day, the students visited Ta’ Pinu shrine where they attended mass, celebrated by Mgr Carmelo Refalo, who briefed the group about the sanctuary’s history. The last few moments in Gozo were spent at San Raflu park.