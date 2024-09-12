The head of LESA has declared that he would welcome a magisterial inquiry into an alleged fine-cancelling racket, insisting it would vindicate him.

Svetlick Flores told Times of Malta he “looks forward to cooperating” with any investigation into allegations made by lawyer Jason Azzopardi last month, if the magistrate decides there is reason to open one.

Azzopardi filed a court application requesting a magisterial probe into what he claims is a years-long racket involving private car hire companies and top officials within the public agency, which is responsible for enforcing fines.

He alleged tourists driving rental cars while on holiday in Malta were unknowingly fined for traffic contraventions committed by local drivers in a complex racket operated by LESA officials, swindling millions of euros out of public coffers.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is yet to decide whether to initiate the probe but Flores is convinced it would vindicate him.

He said: “As I have previously stated, I categorically deny all allegations made against me. My reply to the magistrate [which Flores attached to the reply to questions], clearly demonstrates that these allegations are unfounded and based on falsehoods.

“I have not objected to a magisterial inquiry, and should one be initiated, I look forward to co-operating with the investigation. I remain confident that it will establish the truth regarding my conduct and character, and I look forward to the truth being revealed.”

In the lengthy court application, Azzopardi claimed the racket had been ongoing for years, at least since 2021, and was fine-tuned to function with the “precision of a Swiss watch”.

Times of Malta also asked Flores how many LESA officials have access to cancelling or amending fines, in what rank they are and in which cases can fines be cancelled or amended legitimately.

Flores was also asked whether he can guarantee none of LESA’s officers or officials are cancelling, shifting, delaying, or in any way meddling with any fines and whether he feels he should have stepped down from his post until further investigations are concluded.

Flores did not provide an answer to these questions.

LESA has landed in hot water over fine cancellations before.

In 2021. Times of Malta revealed at least one official had been deleting hundreds of traffic contraventions issued to powerful and influential people.

Back then, Flores confirmed that the official – who was facing other allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment at work – had been removed from his role and transferred.