Pension categories A and B

Minister Michael Falzon has been quoted saying: “Furthermore, the Labour government is working to rectify the anomaly created by the PN in 2006, which divided the pensioners into those born until 1961 and those after.” He also concluded that this is unfair for the B group of pensioners, born in 1961 or before.

Last year, I wrote a number of letters on the newspapers about this anomaly and, I admit, I appreciated that this administration set the ball rolling to settle this injustice. But, after the last budget, a few thousands in this category started receiving only €9.47 a week, about €80 less per four weeks when compared to those born in 1962 or later.

Others have received nothing.

Anomalies in the pensions system need to be rectified. File photo: Times of Malta

As quoted above, the minister has now shown his concern to further tackle this issue. But is this administration going to take nine years, up to 2032, to bring us in line with the other pensioners born in 1962 or after? Is it fair that we pensioners of category B have to wait so long to say that this anomaly is over?

If this administration addressed the anomaly in the last budget by giving only €9.47 per week, will the government give just another €9.47 per week in the next budget or will it be a bigger figure?

Is the government going to be avaricious with category B pensioners who gave their utmost to the nation?

There must be serious discussions between the minister, the social services department, the shadow minister, pensioners’ associations and the unions, which, I believe, all wish to tackle this injustice at the shortest possible time.

The gap between categories A and B has to close up sooner as the cost of living is the same for everyone.

Those born in 1961 or before, who have worked for 40 years and more and paid the highest NI as required by law and had no option at the time but to pay more NI than those born in 1962 or after, should not continue to be discriminated against.

It is time for the minister and other entities to prove themselves worthy in dealing with this anomaly. This can happen, given that the government is boosting the sound economy of Malta and when many thousands of euros are being paid annually to persons in high positions. Nor should we forget the millions of euros the government spent on EuroPride, the films industry, Steward etc.

Charles Bezzina – Victoria

Anomaly of pre-1962 pensioners

Such pensioners have been suffering an injustice for far too long, with no solution in sight.

Minister Michael Falzon keeps promising he is working hard to set right this injustice and that, sooner rather than later, all will be well.

However, the sad news is that when (if?) that time comes, many of us poor pensioners will no longer be around, failing to have a bite of this new manna from heaven. Pensioners waiting to die. Children born under an unlucky star and Malta Ġusta is not helping either.

Recently, Arnold Cassola had a most interesting letter on this subject, full of sound arguments which are hard to challenge. His campaign for this injustice to be remedied is truly praiseworthy.

Anthony Said – Victoria