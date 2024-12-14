The good side of social media

Despite the many negative aspects of social media there are also some positive ones.

The benefits of social media are social networking for more mature audiences. One can stay connected to many people one would not usually be in contact with. It makes it easier to contact people one would normally have problems reaching through regular means. One can forge new connections and opportunities.

Through social media one can stay connected to many people one would not usually be in contact with. Photo: Shutterstock.com

In my opinion, the future of social media should be more focused on the social networking aspect.

The messages aspect of social media enables us to keep in touch with many people by simply sending messages. Also, the networking aspect is an opportunity to easily build new connections with people in new places.

As such, social media has a positive side to it, after all but may have to be refocused in this manner.

Social networking may be the answer and the future. Just imagine attending a research conference and getting to know so many people. How do you remain in touch with them?

Social platforms and media provide a fast and simple way to facilitate these connections and network. This can create the possibility for new projects of research, business, entrepreneurship and much more.

So, there is a good side to social media too, after all.

Mark John Galea – Sliema

Fort Chambray belongs the people

The Planning Authority, totally and continuously submissive to higher dictate, now decides that an integral part of this nation’s historical heritage, Fort Chambray, in Gozo, will be allowed to be brought down to smithereens and ‘redeveloped’ as yet another totally speculative project, namely an aparthotel, apartment blocks and commercial facilities.

Fort Chambray does not belong to individuals or businesses. It belongs to the people of Malta and, especially the Gozitans and their visitors, who all have a duty to safeguard it and to conserve it as part of our national heritage.

Why were the bastions in Valletta, the Grand Master’s Palace, in Valletta and other historical places retained and restored, with good money being spent on them?

The same thinking should be the case with Fort Chambray.

Who was the so-called case officer, or person at the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, who approved this sacrilege?When can we start thinking and acting correctly in such matters?

John Consiglio – Birkirkara