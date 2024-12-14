Obituary

DE’ CONTI MANDUCA. On December 12, at her home in Paceville, LILY, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Joseph, her daughters Karen and her husband Lawrence Zammit, Nadine and her husband Paolo Buffa, grandchildren Drew, Rebecca, Ezio, Ilaria and Marina and their respective spouses, great-grandchildren, in-laws, her many nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends, as well as her two dedicated carers. The funeral cortège leaves her home today, Saturday, December 14, at 9.45am for Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Paceville, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta or Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank Hospice Malta staff for all their care and support in the past few months.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of our dearest MIRIAM (Micky), whose seventh anniversary falls today, Saturday, December 14. Greatly missed and forever loved by Ronald, Jackie and Richard, Philip, Gabby and her beloved grandchildren.

Seven years have gone by

But it seems like yesterday

Happily we know and feel

That you are always with us

And looking after us.

Today’s 9am mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest aunt MAY on the ninth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life, 14.12.2015. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her nephews and nieces. A mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated today, Saturday, December 14, at 6.30pm, at the Sanctuary of Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Always in our thoughts and prayers especially on the 35th year of his bereavement. Pauline and Liliana. A mass will be celebrated at the Salesians Oratory chapel, Sliema, tomorrow, Sunday, at 7.30pm.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Marie, Claude, Debbie and Karl.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. We carry your memory with us always and you are forever in our thoughts and prayers. Adriano, Vikki and Ben.

DONE CIANTAR. Treasured memories of a dearly missed mother and sister, MAY, especially today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Matthew, Adam and Pierre.

MALKOWSKI – HENRYK. On the third anniversary of leaving a life well lived.

A shadow flits before me,

Not thou, but like to thee.

Ah Christ, that it were possible

For one short hour to see,

The souls we loved, that they might tell us

What and where they be.

(ALT)

Angela and Sacha.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of CONNIE on the seventh anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed by her husband Francis, her son Philip, her daughter Rachel and her husband Bernard, her grandchildren Nicholas, Leila, Hugh, Luca and Oliver, her brothers and sisters Marlene, Mario, Monica, Emidio, Lycia, Edwin, Leonard and Isabella, other relatives and friends.

PACE ASCIAK – CHRIS. Treasured memories of our dear brother on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his brother and sisters, Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray and his nephews and niece, Shaun, Neil and Krista. A mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 9am at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SERGE – In memory of my mother LEE on the sixth anniversary of her demise, she is deeply missed and forever remembered. Karen, Anthony, Emma, Sarah, Chris and Ben.

ZAMMIT – CAROL, née Holland. Treasured memories of my beloved daughter Carol, today the 31st anniversary of her death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Margaret.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our beloved CAROL, née Holland, on the 31st anniversary of her death. Simon, Annabel and David.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of CAROL, née Holland, on the anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose and family.

In loving memory of JOSEPH F. CASSAR GALEA, LL.D., Today being the 35th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. ‘As life goes on without you; And days turn into years; They hold a thousand memories; And many silent tears’; Eternally loved and revered. Adrian and Anna, Lara and Nicolà and their families. Please remember him in your prayers.

In ever loving memory of FRANCIS FARRUGIA (former BOV employee) Tomorrow, on the first anniversary of your passing, we honour your life that touched the hearts of many. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten. In the midst of our grief, we find comfort in knowing that you are at peace. Your memory will forever be a blessing and etched in our hearts. Deeply missed by your beloved wife Gina, your children Lucienne and her husband Joseph, Caroline and her husband Clayton, your granddaughter Catrina, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow at9.30am at Our Lady of Lourdes church, Paola. Lord, grant him eternal rest

