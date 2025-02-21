Safeguarding public land

The editorial ‘Farmers operate within a feudal system’ (February 15) presents a somewhat inaccurate portrayal of the government’s approach to agricultural land management.

The example cited regarding the case of Tal-Bebbux, rather than supporting the claims made in the editorial, actually demonstrates the opposite, showcasing how Robert Abela’s administration is taking concrete steps to safeguard public land and ensure its use for the benefit of the community.

First and foremost, it should be noted that, in 2006, the Nationalist government of Lawrence Gonzi included the land at Tal-Bebbux within the development zone through amendments to the local plan as part of the rationalisation scheme.

The tilled fields in Tal-Bebbux area, Żurrieq

Despite this decision, which opened the area to potential development, the current government has taken a different approach, ensuring that government-owned land in this area will not be subject to private development but will, instead, be used for open spaces or projects of social benefit and necessity for the Żurrieq community.

As confirmed in a public declaration in May 2024, the government has made his position clear that the 2022 application was altered, with government land completely excluded from the proposed development. Instead, it was designated as a Category B site for social use only. Additionally, a 750-square-metre section of this public land must be retained as an open space.

Furthermore, any future proposals for social-benefit development in this area will be subject to consultation with the Żurrieq local council before any decisions are made regarding its community use. Any proposed use must align with the parameters established in the application and will be discussed with the local council to ensure that it serves the best interests of the residents and the Żurrieq community.

This case directly contradicts the editorial’s suggestion that the government is disregarding the interests of farmers or failing to regulate land use responsibly. On the contrary, the Abela administration has consistently demonstrated a commitment to protecting public land from speculative development and ensuring it is used in a manner that benefits local communities.

Besides, the figures reported in the editorial regarding the price of agricultural land should also be contextualised within the unique realities of Malta’s geography, land availability and market dynamics, which differ significantly from those of larger EU countries.

The government remains firmly committed to supporting the agricultural sector and safeguarding agricultural land. Farmers are essential to Malta’s food security, environmental conservation and rural economy, and the government continues to implement policies that provide them with the necessary stability and protections to sustain their labour.

While open discussions on land management are always welcome, it is essential they are based on facts rather than misrepresentations. The government will continue to prioritise a balanced and fair approach that respects the rights of landowners, supports farmers and ensures that public land is managed in a way that benefits the wider community.

Maria Cutajar, Communication secretary, Ministry Secretariat, Ministry for Lands and Implementations of the Electoral Programme – Santa Venera