More trees and vegetation

It is being reported that hundreds of trees in Marsalforn valley and in the Birkirkara-Msida valley are facing the chop. This is being done to facilitate vehicular traffic. The aim is to speed up traffic going through these valleys and to preclude obstacles on the sides or flanks of these valleys.

The results will likely be speeding and over-speeding of cars, vans, trucks and motorcycles with increased motor accidents. Most road accidents are caused by over-speeding.

Hundreds of trees in Marsalforn valley are facing the chop. Photo: Google Maps

Malta and Gozo need, not fewer, but more trees and vegetation for nature to flourish and thrive and soften our hard and darker surfaced roads.

Indeed, if possible, the Għajnsielem – Victoria and Victoria – Għarb roads would be more pleasing and beautiful with increased vegetation and more trees. The same with Msida valley.

Surely, our country requires more trees, rather than submitting to a lobby advocating fewer trees, for some questionable reasons.

Surely, materialism and consumerism ought not to carry the day yet again, and forever, to our islands’ detriment.

Bernard Vassallo – Swieqi

Social benefit ‘victims’

A 63-year-old woman was summoned in court to testify against “a well-dressed man” who, some years ago, approached her during a Labour Party activity.

The man asked her if she suffered from any illness and needed assistance. She was suffering from depression. There and then, she was presented with a form to complete. Following some medical procedures, she started receiving a regular monthly cheque as a social benefit, which, over the years, amounted to thousands of euros.

Now, it appears she committed fraud against the Malta government. What baffles me is that this vulnerable woman, one in hundreds, is asked to pay back the money she received while the mastermind of this fraudulent scheme is still roaming about our streets.

That is not enough. In return, he has been given a cushy job as compensation (probably) for winning votes in favour of the Labour.

This woman, in particular (maybe there are others too), had to take a loan from the bank to pay back the government. Is this morally correct?

Incredible but true. That is how the Labour acts.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Content regulation

I refer to the letters ‘Two TV stations, same mass’ (February 9), and ‘Broadcasting content’ (February 16). While welcoming observations and comments on broadcasting content from the public, the Broadcasting Authority would like to clarify that its role as guardian of the public interest is carried out in terms of the Broadcasting Act, CAP 350, within the context of media freedom and plurality.

While the remit of the Broadcasting Authority is to license and regulate broadcasting content, the case under examination does not constitute a breach of broadcasting rules and/or licence conditions. Notwithstanding, we continuously monitor broadcasting stations on a daily basis, including both stations mentioned.

Joanna Spiteri – chief executive, Broadcasting Authority, Ħamrun