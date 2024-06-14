Valletta sights

I have been to Malta many times in my life. My parents were born and raised in Valletta, and I still have so much family there.

Valletta, Malta’s capital. Photo: Shutterstock.com

I was there last September and was very sad to see that the water polo pitch in Marsamxett was filled in and looked in very bad shape. It seemed to me like construction was started but then abandoned.

Also, the stairs in the tunnel to Marsamxett were fenced off and locked.

Will it be repaired and when?

It is such a beautiful sight when you look at Valletta from that side and it has been part of Valletta for years.

I love the old Malta; it is historic, and the architecture is unique. I understand change is needed in every country, but you are taking away all the old, beautiful things, like the old gate as you enter Republic Street... the new entrance has no historic look about it.

I will be in Malta again next April and I hope to see the pitch finished to all its glory.

Shirley Peaire (Demicoli) – Ontario, Canada

Half-baked measures

On the surface, Infrastructure Malta seems to have done a decent job of giving a smooth layer of tarmac to Tower Gate Street, a main thoroughfare linking Msida and Gżira, and handling heavy traffic daily. This was ages ago.

However, while such a good job was done on the upper part of this street, for some reason or other, the lower part, named after Gerry Zammit and forming part of Gżira, was left in shambles, with its surface resembling close to a rugged lunar surface.

This street is a two-way one and, lately, there have been frequent traffic accidents happening on the lower part of the street, as cars proceeding upwards or downwards risk crashing into each other while manoeuvring left and right to avoid deep, wide-gaped craters.

This is not to mention the many times that vehicle owners have had to incur huge expenses to repair broken tyres, shock absorbers and suspensions, as a result of this rugged terrain.

I am, thus, appealing to Infrastructure Malta to see to this unwarranted shortcoming as soon as possible and give a long-expected facelift to the lower part of this street.

Mark Said, LLD – Msida

Secret vote

Malta and Gozo voted last Saturday. A suggestion for future elections: all voters should leave their mobile phones (some may have more than one) with the election officials before entering the polling booth. This will eliminate the temptation to take a photo of their voting paper to later prove to ‘others’ how they voted.

Stephen Vassallo – Xewkija