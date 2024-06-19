A letter to the prime minister

Dear prime minister,

You have just lost Gozo during the MEP elections and, in my opinion, it serves you right.

In 11 years, the only good things that has been done were just a few roads and the reverse osmosis plant. Some of the roads took years to be completed, especially the one from Nadur to Mġarr. We needed a new ferry and, instead of building a new one, we are renting a 35-year-old Greek vessel for over €10,000 daily.

Tables and chairs take over St George’s Square, in Victoria.

There are three ministers from Gozo and two of them are from Victoria. The Gozo minister also lives there but our capital city is in a mess. Victoria roads are the worst in Gozo and the lack of parking spaces there is incredible.

We have a new primary school built from scratch and they never thought about building a parking lot.

Pjazza San Ġorġ is chaotic and nobody wants to take responsibility over the tables taking up public spaces. How can young couples get married there with all the hassle they have to go through to get in and out of the square?

The normal people lost everything and the rich are enjoying it all with the blessing of the government. The only open space we have in Victoria was in Taċ-Ċawla area and now they have decided to build another apartment block right in the middle of it.

The amount of apartment blocks that has ruined Gozo will be irreversible and now it is too late for the charm of Gozo. Take a look at Xlendi Bay and Marsalforn Bay, they look like an ugly city somewhere in a Third World country.

Every weekend is a heartache for every Gozitan to even get out of his house to do the weekly chores with all the people coming over from Malta. Let’s not forget the waiting list for certain surgeries, which take more than a year and this long wait tarnishes the quality of life for our beloved elderly.

We have streets with two-storey houses and, in the middle of them, there are five-storey high apartment blocks! How could it be that the PA issued permits for this mess if it wasn’t for the money? Why is everything in this country about money and not about righteousness?

How many people died at work, were injured and lost everything but were not compensated?

All the rich people in Malta are doing whatever they want and it’s selfish and unfair for the rest of us.

The list is endless, dear prime minister, and if I were minister I would be ashamed to say I am from Gozo.

Nobody believes a word you say anymore because everyone knows that nothing will happen.

Overpopulation is the biggest problem for Malta, and Gozo is being ruined every single day but you keep ignoring us. Enough is enough and, in my opinion, it’s too much.

Come to Gozo and I can drive you around the moon surface roads we have and, maybe, you will understand.

The cost of living is up on the roof and, for many people, it’s almost impossible to get by.

So, yes, dear prime minister, people in Gozo are fed up with your tactics. I suggest that you talk less and do more for the people and not for the elite.

George Vassallo – Victoria