A bridge too far

Pedestrians get to walk over a bridge in wood and metal and then come across white steel at one end only.

Fort St Angelo has such an important role in Malta’s history one expects that when the government is rebuilding the bridge, the project will be under the supervision of art and history experts.

The pedestrian bridge is made of three different parts and materials: grey concrete walls... no comment... pedestrians are shocked; then, a pleasant brown light part in metal and wood; and then, three pieces of white handrail in modern steel at one end only.

Before, the pedestrians could see and take pictures of the three arches that connect the fort to the St Angelo Mansions and were once a part of the fortification. A real beauty, Instagram shot. Now, they see nothing.

Actually, what they see is a piece of the white guard rail that has been used on the bridge for vehicles.

Yes, a white guard rail like those that, in the rest of the world, are used on the sides of motorways.

If in Malta there are no skills for this kind of job, just an hour’s flight away you can find the best in Italy and, two hours away, there is most of Europe to ask for advice.

A guardrail on the bridge to Fort St Angelo? Really?

Take the exit on the left.

BARBARA VISCITO – Vittoriosa