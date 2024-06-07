New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697)

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513)

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817)

Pembroke Health Hub, 2, Napoleon Tagliaferro Street, Pembroke (2137 2784)

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627)

Reeds Pharmacy 191, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068)

Smiths Pharmacy, PAMA shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

Honest Pharmacy, Level B2, Shoreline Mall, Smart City, Kalkara (2093 9800)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2168 6665)

Gerada’s Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consigli Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2779 1321)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

Central Pharmacy, Triq Għajn Qajjet, Rabat (2145 6376)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the car park of PAMA shopping mall, Mosta, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.