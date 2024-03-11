Compulsory use of helmets

We are writing regarding the current plans to encourage the public to buy their own e- scooters to offset the removal of the rentals. The campaign included a full-page advertisement in the press, showing a picture of a person riding one. What seems to be missing here is any mention of the personal safety of the riders, most particularly the use of a helmet.

In the picture, the rider’s head is completely bare. It can be said that e-scooters are ridden at a similar speed as a bicycle but with much less security to the rider who simply balances on a small plate while standing upright. At least, the bicycle rider embraces his machine and has control of it with both legs either side.

Statistics show that, in e-scooter use, the figures of traumatic brain injuries can be as great or greater than for bicycle use. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Your head is like an egg and, should you fall on it, even at slow speeds, it will most likely break, particularly if it has nothing encasing it, to protect it.

There are many statistics to be found regarding the instances of bicycle riders falling off for whatever reason and suffering a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

In the Netherlands, TBI is caused in at least one-third of survived accidents, and 70%-80% of fatalities are caused by brain injuries. Some statistics show that, in e-scooter use, the figures of these injuries can be as great or greater than for bicycle use.

We feel that it is way past time for helmet use, while riding both bicycles and e-scooters, or any other similar modes of transport, to be made mandatory by law.

Traumatic head injuries are very expensive, financially, for the rider, their families and the social and medical services of the country in which they live. This, aside from the impact, often for life, for the rider.

Our family are very well versed in the TBI impact on a life. Our son suffered a TBI in a bicycle accident nine years ago, which was completely life-changing for all of us and all those who were his friends. He was not wearing a helmet, his head was bare. It happens in the blink of an eye.

Please try to prevent someone else from the same consequences of not wearing a helmet; such a simple precaution. Many will say “it will never happen to me”, so someone else must protect them from themselves.

Aidan, Minna and Peter Mompalao De Piro – Qrendi