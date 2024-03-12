The brighter side of life

Listening to the national and private radio and TV stations is driving me crazy. Why? It is because one hears ad nauseam adverts and talks by diverse mental health professionals on how to avoid falling into the trap.

Apart from offering help to avoid committing suicide, mental health problems, obesity, loneliness and to donate blood, the health department is there for whoever seeks advice and healthcare. Such a bombardment of advice reflects on the bad state of well-being presently being enjoyed by a large proportion of the population.

A happy heart gives oneself a happy mind. Photo: Shutterstock.com

My solution to all this is to follow Facebook’s posts showing innumerable comedy sketches and stories that make one laugh. For me, laughter is still the best medicine.

My mantra tells me that a happy heart gives oneself a happy mind. We do lack local comedy professionals. The few there are do their best to entertain us. But this is not enough. We must await the yuletide season to be regaled with a few pantomimes for a good laugh.

We need to start looking on the brighter side of life.

Anthony J. Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

‘Silent’ developments

A drive from Pembroke’s Triq il-Mediterran towards St George’s Bay, off St Julian’s, prepares visitors for a shock.

Huge rocky boulders now occupy the formerly open space and car park above the Radisson Hotel San Ġorġ. The road (unmarked, no signage, pure guesswork) then takes you towards the Marina San Ġorġ Hotel, facing which the former ITS building now lies demolished and huge works are going on to build a new high hotel, which was objected to many weeks back by people in the know.

The landscape of this part of St George’s Bay is being altered beyond comprehension. The new sight defies belief.

At the bottom of St Augustine Street, in St George’s Bay, blocking Bay Street shopping complex, a new high-rise development rises like a mammoth blocking the thriving palm trees, which will certainly suffer in the near future from this ‘development’, which appears to be overcrowded and disastrous.

The whole area is shabby, with bad planning, if at all. Maybe just money talks.

This whole site is worth a visit, to survey present silent developments, mostly being held secret from residents of Malta and visitors.

Bernard Vassallo – Swieqi

Abortion in France

Liberté, egalité and fraternité applies to all French people except for human lives growing in their mothers’ wombs.

And the big lie goes on.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar