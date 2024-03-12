Obituaries

Marie Spiteri

SPITERI. On March 9, MARIE née Vella, widow of Lewis, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Antoinette and her husband Edward, Martin and his partner Pauline, Frans and his wife Carol, Rosette and her husband Joe, Joseph and his partner Michèle, Lorraine, Suzanne and Mark, as well as her grandchildren Kurt, Erika and her partner Andrew, and their mother Eileen, Celene, Amy, Nicole and her partner Luke, Scott, Hannah and Joshua. She also leaves to mourn her sister Pauline and her husband Lino, other relatives and friends near and far. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, March 12, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

VALLETTA. On March 9, STELLA, aged 90, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sons Pio, Timothy and his wife Carmen, her grandsons Leon, Luke, Adam and granddaughter Carla, relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, March 13, at Our Saviour parish church, Lija, at 4pm, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – LINO. Loving and treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose, Henry and Christine and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CALLUS – DORIS, 12.3.2015. Loving memories of our dear auntie who passed away nine years ago. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Alfred Pulè and his wife Jocelyn and daughter Monique Bonello Pulè; Raymond and Francis Pulè and Rita Degiorgio and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FELICE. In loving memory of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MARIA, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Forever remembered with much love and affection. May she rest in peace.

LAFERLA. Treasured memories of Dr JOHN LAFERLA, today being the 21st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and so sadly missed by Bertha and family. May he rest in the Lord’s peace.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother, LUCY, today being the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Edwina, George, Marie Claire, Louisette and their families.

ZAMMIT TABONA – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a loving father on the 19th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Susan, Jennifer and David, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARY AZZOPARDI, née GAUCI on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always loved and never forgotten by her husband Ignatius Azzopardi.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.