Woman’s right to bodily autonomy

Anton Borg’s response to my letter (‘Protecting mother and baby’, March 11) reflects a perspective that prioritises the potential life of the unborn over the established rights of the woman carrying that life.

While the right to life is undeniably important, it is not absolute, nor does it automatically override the rights of others, particularly the right to bodily autonomy.

A pro-choice protest in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Pregnancy is not simply a passive event but a physically and emotionally demanding process that profoundly affects a person’s body, health and future. To suggest that a woman should be legally compelled to continue a pregnancy, regardless of her circumstances, is to deny her agency over her own body. We do not force people to donate organs or blood to save lives, yet, some would impose forced pregnancy on women, even at great personal cost.

Borg’s argument also assumes that life begins at conception in a way that confers full personhood on the foetus. However, this is a philosophical and religious position, not a universally accepted fact. Legal and ethical systems around the world recognise a distinction between a potential life and the rights of an autonomous, sentient person.

Furthermore, the assertion that abortion is often used as contraception is misleading. The decision to terminate a pregnancy is not taken lightly. Studies consistently show that people seek abortion for complex, often deeply personal reasons, including financial instability, abusive relationships, health concerns and lack of support. Dismissing these realities undermines the real struggles faced by pregnant individuals. Malta’s restrictive abortion laws do not “protect” women; rather, they force those with unwanted or medically risky pregnancies to either travel abroad ‒ if they have the means ‒ or endure forced pregnancy, often at the expense of their mental and physical health.

A truly compassionate and just society trusts women to make decisions about their own bodies rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all mandate based on ideological beliefs.

The right to bodily autonomy is a cornerstone of personal freedom. Denying women this right in the name of protecting a potential life places them in a uniquely disadvantaged position, one where their own rights are subordinated to those of an entity that cannot survive independently.

That is neither fair nor just.

Peter Dingli – San Diego, California

Heritage guardian

Vanessa Macdonald’s important article (‘The defender of Malta’s heritage’, March 10) about Din l-Art Ħelwa rightly highlights how much this important national institution has done for our beloved country.

I recall with pride being part of the jam-packed audience at the Manoel Theatre at the launching of the society and having also served for a short time on its council under its founder president, Judge Maurice Caruana Curran.

Malta continues to need DLĦ very much and I pray to the Lord that all of its council, its members and its volunteers continue to persist with their work for the safeguard of this nation’s heritage and culture. We would all be so much poorer without it.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara