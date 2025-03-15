Obituaries

BORG-CARDONA. On March 12, ALBERT, aged 75, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved by his children Adriana and Albert, his grandchildren Daniel, Luke, Emma and Nina, his partner Monica Gauci and her family, his siblings Edward, Joanne, Simone and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, March 17, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9.30am, followed by private burial. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are greatly appreciated.May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On March 13, in the comfort of his home, VINCENT, aged 81, passed away peacefully. He is deeply mourned by his sons Vince, Martin and David, their mother Pauline, as well as siblings Miriam, Dominic, Frankie and Joe, their families, relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held today, Saturday, March 15, at 8.30am, at the church of Saint Dominic, Valletta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI. In loving memory of MARTIN, a beloved brother and uncle, on the third anniversary of his death. Peter, Caroline, Sandra, Ricky, Theresa, Mark, Nikki and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAT – IVAN. Forever in our hearts, especially today the fifth anniversary of your passing. Lovingly remembered by your wife Romina, son Christian, in-laws and friends. Today’s 6pm Mass at St Paul’s cathedral, Mdina, will be offered for his soul.

De MARCO. In remembrance of my beloved wife JANE who passed away a year ago today. You are forever cherished in memories and ever present in my heart, my love. Henry.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of MARIE ROSETTE, today being the 19th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RIZZO. Cherished and unfading memories of JOSEPHINE on the third anniversary of her death. Always remembered with love by her husband John, her daughters Johanna and Patricia and their respective husbands Edwin and Norval. Sorely missed by her precious grandchildren Matthew, Nicola, Marcus, Philippa and Timmy and their partners. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WHATLING. In loving memory of EDITH, née Giordmaina. Remembering our beloved sister on the sixth month of her passing into eternal life. A memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Monday, March 24, at 11am, at St Dominic church, Rabat.

ZAMMIT. In loving remembrance of our dear parents ANTHONY (d.1.3.’83) and LYDIA (d. 25.3.’01). Rest in everlasting peace, dearest mum and dad, and keep looking over us as you have always done. Monica, Carmelina, Beppe and families.

In Memoriam RALPH ARRIGO who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 15, 1993. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 32nd anniversary of his death. We hold you in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our prayers. Lovingly remembered by his son’s widow Marina, Joanna, Angela and Trevor, Veronica and Julian, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest

ANTHONY BEZZINA 13.11.1948 – 15.3.2021 Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Maria, Juliana and her husband Kevin, Ranier and his wife Alexia, grandchildren Lara, Nicholas and Giulia. Lord, grant him eternal rest

BONNICI In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather MARTIN on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life, March 15, 2022, and of a loving daughter and sister, GAYLE on the 22nd anniversary of her untimely death on March 19, 2003. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by Tessa, Lisa, Sarah, Janis and Faye, in-laws Martin, John, Paul and Andrew, grandchildren Nicola, Kate, John, Emma, Ana, Leah, Alexander, Daniel, Edward and Hannah, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of their souls will be said tomorrow, Sunday, March 16, at 6pm, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant them eternal rest

Chev. JOSEPH BORG Loving and everlasting memories of our beloved father and grandfather, today the 33rd anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered and never forgotten by his daughter Edith, widow of Arthur, his son Dr Joe Borg, his wife Isabelle and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest

