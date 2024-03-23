Solid foundation

As my son comes to the end of his compulsory education journey, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the administrative, inclusion, academic, guidance and ancillary staff who were in one way or another involved in his educational process at St Augustine College, both at the primary campus, in Marsa and at the secondary campus, in Pietà.

St Augustine College, Malta’s first free Catholic school opened doors to students in Valletta in 1848. Photo: Jonathan Borg

I feel blessed that my son had the opportunity to receive his formation in this school, where the Augustinian fathers’ and the whole staff’s professional ethic is marked by selfless dedication to the boys’ holistic well-being.

It gave me as a parent great satisfaction to observe how the academic development, the pastoral care and the inclusive principles that my son benefitted from helped turn him into a young gentleman with a solid will to be a responsible citizen.

I wish all the staff many more years of valid pedagogical practice and fulfilment in the knowledge of the extent to which they positively shape the boys’ characters.

Anne-Marie Bezzina Busuttil – Mosta

A different Holy Week

Holy Week starts on the evening of Palm Sunday to conclude on the evening of Holy Saturday or the Great Saturday when, in the evening, we celebrate Jesus’s resurrection.

Being the fulcrum of the Lenten journey Holy Week calls on us to undertake the path of inner conversion. Pope Francis put it so well when he said: “Holy Week is a good occasion to go to confession and to take up the right path again.”

Do I want to celebrate a joyous Easter this year? Why not access God’s infinite mercy by resorting to the sacrament of confession? Am I courageous, humble and merciful enough in allowing myself to celebrate a different kind of Easter from the ones I celebrated before?

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa