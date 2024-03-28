Maximum pensionable income

Over the last years, a lot has been said about the pensionable income and the maximum pensionable income (MPI). Two factors which are very important to determine the rate of the 2/3 pension.

It has to be pointed out that the pension reform divided pensioners into two categories: those born on December 31, 1961 and before (later referred to as category B) and those born on January 1, 1962 and after (later referred to as category A).

Pensioners deserve to be treated with dignity, not used as political footballs. Photo: shutterstock.com

This measure proved to be discriminatory and unjust for thousands of pensioners who, during their employment period, paid the highest rate of social security contributions regularly and in terms of law.

Finally, this administration recognised this injustice and, from this year, started to take measures to solve the problem of unfair treatment between two categories of pensions.

As of January 1, 2024, the administration started to take action to close the gap between the categories of pensioners and an extra amount of €738 has been added to the MPI of pensioners of category B.

Currently, the MPI of persons of category A is €27,679 whereas the MPI of category B is €22,000. Between the two MPIs, it can be noted that there is still a gap of €5,679.

In this scenario, pensioners wish to be informed if the current measure of adding an extra amount of €738 to the MPI of category B pensioners is going to be standard practice to close the gap between the two MPIs.

If this is the case, the attention of this administration should be drawn to the fact that it will take up to 2032, a period of about seven to eight years, to settle an injustice that was unfairly fabricated by the pension reform and approved by our members of parliament.

Pensioners do appreciate that this administration started the ball rolling on this very important matter and addressed the problem. However, as victims of circumstances, especially those of vulnerable age, pensioners do expect that this unjust measure will be settled in shorter period than that indicated above.

Consultations with pensioners’ representatives on this delicate issue will be very much appreciated.

Carmel Mallia – Lija

Contradiction

I have no doubt that the Doctors for Choice take great care of their pregnant clients.

They will do everything to prevent harm to these mothers-to-be and to the human lives growing in their wombs. They will advise them to rest, eat well, stop smoking, avoid alcohol and exposure to X-rays.

And, yet, this benevolent attitude is ignored when they are willing to eliminate similar human lives growing in other women’s wombs.

Is this not living a contradiction?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar