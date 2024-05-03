Packed Ferries buses

We Sliema residents who, for a number of years, made use of our Ferries bus terminus, which was abruptly terminated under the previous government, would like to ask the authorities to introduce the service once again.

Every morning, dozens of passengers waiting at the Ferries bus stop can only watch as buses pass by fully packed, coming from the Spinola area and boarding only a couple of passengers, if one is lucky.

Sliema is centre point for both tourists and locals and an efficient bus service is required for such an important area.

In the meantime, one cannot not compliment the ferry boat service for their services.

MICHAEL VELLA – Sliema

Permacrisis is permanent

I read the editorial ‘Getting out of permacrisis’ (April 16).

I agree that it seems like the global world keeps going from crisis to crisis, with no abatement. The current situation in Israel is basically a throwback to the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

Actually, this type of conflict was present centuries ago during the Crusades. Furthermore, human conflict was rampant in the times of Abraham and his sons Ismael and Israel.

Palestinian medics at the site of an Israeli strike on al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on Monday, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Photo: AFP

It just seems like the world is in a hodgepodge of conflict, ranging from Russia and Ukraine to China and Taiwan, and the nation of Israel and the Muslim world.

The United States is in a cash crunch, political backbiting, skyrocketing inflation and, literally, bridges that have collapsed. In my view, isolationism would bring peace.

Yet, human nature is one of aggression, conquest and conflict. The trick would be for nations to subdue their barbaric animal passions. However, I am enough of a realist to know that this won’t happen. Thus, unfortunately, we are stuck in a quicksand of never-ending crises.

On the rare occasions when there has been a truce or temporary peace, it is short-lived.

The word “permacrisis” is, sadly, a word that will probably stick with us until the end of time.

In many ways, humanity is more dependent on its foes than ever before; and, yet, more at war with its foes (whether cold war or hot war) than ever before.

JAMES A. MARPLES – Texas, USA