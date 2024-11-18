Kempinski Hotel’s anniversary

Some time ago, I had the privilege of attending a significant milestone in Gozo’s tourism history: the 25th anniversary of the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz. This prestigious hotel has not only served as a symbol of luxury on our island but also as a testament to the vision and resilience of one extraordinary man – Joe Baldacchino. His dream, once deemed impossible, became a reality that has profoundly shaped our community.

Today, as we reflect on 25 years of success, it is crucial to look ahead and consider how Gozo can continue to evolve as a destination for sustainable, high-quality tourism.

I vividly remember being part of the consultation process all those years ago. At the time, it wasn’t easy to believe that an investment of this scale, in a small village like San Lawrenz, could succeed. Scepticism was common. But, through countless meetings and, sometimes, heated discussions, it became clear that this project wasn’t driven by greed or short-term gains. Baldachino was focused on something far more important: long-term, sustainable development that would benefit not just his business but the entire Gozitan community.

Today, we see the fruits of that vision. The Kempinski Hotel has helped elevate Gozo as a destination known for quality tourism. It has become a place where visitors experience the island’s natural beauty, rich culture and local hospitality in a manner that respects the environment and community. This approach is something Gozo must continue to embrace if it is to thrive in the competitive world of tourism.

The story of the Baldachino family is one of resilience. After Joe’s untimely passing, the responsibility of managing his vision fell to his family, five young adults who were thrust into a role they could never have anticipated so early.

The Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz. Photo: Facebook

Yet, they rose to the occasion, guided by their mother, and have upheld the values their father believed in. Their commitment to maintaining Gozo as a high-quality destination, focused on sustainable growth, is a model for the island’s future.

Sustainable tourism is no longer an option; it’s a necessity. Gozo’s charm lies in its unspoiled landscapes, its tight-knit communities and its slower pace of life – qualities that can only be preserved through responsible tourism practices. The Baldachino family and the Kempinski team have demonstrated this by investing in eco-friendly initiatives, sustainable building practices and community-oriented development.

This is the path Gozo must continue to follow, as we face the challenges of climate change and the pressures of mass tourism.

Gozo has always been a place where people seek peace, nature and culture. To remain competitive, we must invest in quality over quantity. This means focusing on attracting tourists who value these aspects and who are willing to spend more for an authentic, sustainable experience. It’s not about packing more people onto our island but about offering an enriching experience to those who respect and cherish Gozo’s unique character.

As the mayor of San Lawrenz, I am proud to have such a visionary establishment in our village. But more than that, I am grateful to see that their vision aligns with what Gozo truly needs: sustainable growth, eco-conscious investments and a tourism industry that works in harmony with our community. For Gozo to continue prospering, we must all commit to these principles. It’s time to think long- term, to invest in the future of our island and to ensure that tourism serves our people and environment.

Let us all follow the Baldacchino family’s example and work towards a future where Gozo remains a beacon of sustainable, high-quality tourism.

In a world where destinations are rapidly changing, let’s make sure Gozo remains the hidden gem it has always been: one that thrives on sustainability and resilience.

Noel Formosa, mayor – San Lawrenz