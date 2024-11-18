The commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the foundation of the Order of Theatines by St Cajetan and the journey of the statue of St Cajetan from Ħamrun parish to Rome have put the spotlight on this 16th-century Italian saint’s devotion in Gozo – at least from the date of his beatification in 1624.

This is clearly evident by the baptismal name given to the then Malta’s Archbishop Gaetano Pace Forno by his family who resided near St George’s parish church in Victoria. Possibly, the reason was simply the fact that Cajetan’s canonisation took place in 1671, the same year that the reconstruction of the parish church of St George began.

A certain Cardona left a piece of land that generated enough money for an oil lamp, as well as the celebration of vespers and mass annually on August 7, the feast day of St Cajetan.

The name of Gejtu was quite popular for a long period of time. Also, a side chapel was dedicated to St Cajetan, having a canvas by an unknown artist. The painting is now housed at Il-Ħaġar Museum.

Another painting, featuring St Cajetan, by an unknown artist.

It has been restored through the European Regional Development Fund. Though possibly not of any particular artistic value, it is interesting because it was created before the present traditional iconography (of the saint receiving Baby Jesus from the Virgin, referring to a vision while celebrating his first mass) had been established. The Teatine General was really surprised to come across such a painting when he visited Il-Ħaġar Museum. The coat of arms in the corner could be connected with the Cotoner surname of two grand masters (1660-1663 and 1663-1680 respectively).

A later and larger replacement of the painting of a much stronger quality was commissioned to Gian Nikola Buhagiar in 1746. The painting is also found at Il-Ħaġar, waiting its turn for restoration. It shows the Virgin Mary with Baby Jesus, St Cajetan and other saints. Here we see evidence of the influence of his former student, Francesco Zahra, with well-articulated drapery folds. Art critic and academic Mark Sagona highlights the “monumentality conceived” tightly-knit group of personages. Both paintings are permanently displayed on level 3 at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria. They can be seen daily between 9am and 5pm. Entrance is free.