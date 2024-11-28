How best to straighten a tree

A quick look at the photo (right) I took in Fuq San l-Inkurunazzjoni Road in Cospicua depicts the convoluted and nonsensical way in which we do certain things in our beloved country. The fir was planted there several years ago. Evidently, it did not grow up straight. Through no fault of its own, it has grown up pointing well off the perpendicular angle to the planter. Indeed, its trunk is at least 45 degrees off and is dangerously pointing to the road, and already creating a hazard to pedestrians walking up or down the steep road.

There are several questions that one could pose to the authorities regarding this matter. The following observations come to mind:

How many workers were employed to plant this tree in its place, 10 or 12 years ago?

What measures were taken over the years by the responsible department or entity to ensure that trees like this one, and lining a public road, grow up straight?

What makes the department/entity putting up the straps now trying to hold the tree from leaning more dangerously over the pavement and towards the carriageway, think that they have solved the problem?

The method used to try and keep a tree from bending more to the side.

How much has it cost our country to plant the tree in the first place, to maintain it over the years, and now to try to keep it from leaning further?

Do the authorities genuinely believe that by strapping the tree in such a way will stop the tree from growing and protruding further towards the carriageway?

Do the authorities realise that an adult person walking up or down the road has to lower their head to pass safely under the tree not to hit their head against the trunk?

This, in my view, is all a waste of money. It’s just like taking the citizens for fools.

Going back to the photo, if one looks closer, one will notice that, in the middle ground, there are two small olive trees which are seemingly destined to take the same direction as the larger fir tree close to them. I wonder if the persons who have instructed the workers to strap the bigger tree (and another further down the same road) have given a thought to the predicament of the olive trees which are still twigs.

I hate to say this, but, yes, shame on all of us for our irresponsible couldn’t-care-less attitude.

Carmel Vassallo – Cospicua