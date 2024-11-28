Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On November 27, CHARLES, from Attard, passed away peacefully at the age of 84, surrounded by all his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mariella, his children Mark and Natalie, Sue and Simon, Rachel and Christian, his grandchildren Sebastian, Lou, Alexander, Lea, Sarah, Gregory and Alice, his in-laws Moira Grech Sant, Joseph and Anna Grech Sant and Marie-Therese DeBono, nephews, nieces and his dear friends. A mass to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 9am at Attard parish church followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA. On November 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTORIA, of St Paul’s Bay, widow of Karmenu, co-founder of the Gillieru Harbour Hotel, St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully at the age of 92, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her children Joyce and her husband Jimmy, Anna and her husband Leo, Stephen and his wife Cornelia, her grandchildren Ilona and her husband Joseph, James, Joseph, Karl and Rachel, Stephanie and Alina, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, November 30, at 7am, for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass will be celebrated at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May she rest in peace. Amen. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MAU 2, Mater Dei Hospital, for their support and dedication towards her.

FLERI. Signora Alessandra Marrajeni, widow of Dott. Dino Marrajeni, former ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta to Malta, sadly announces the demise of the former Ambassador of Italy to Malta, Dott. MARINO FLERI, who passed onto eternal life and whose funeral was held in Italy on Tuesday, November 26.. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Michéle and children. A prayer is kindly solicited among his relatives and friends in Malta and within the Italian community on the island.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – Sr. MARIE ROSE of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition. On her 11th anniversary. Wonderful and happy memories of a very special aunt who loved and cared for us so much. May she rest in peace. Alex, Caroline and Veronica and their families.

CALLEJA – JULIAN. In loving memory of our humble and loving father. 22 years have passed since he went to meet the Risen Lord, but memories of our kind and unassuming father and grandfather remain strongly with us to this day. Pa rests in peace with his wife Imelda and his son Arnold, and remains deeply missed by his children and their families Rupert and Lorraine, Edelweiss and Peter Ferry, and his grandchildren, Ryan, Bianca, Nicholas, Kimberley, Kieran and Nigel. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CALLUS – MAURICE. In ever loving memory of our beloved brother on the 22nd anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his brothers Tony and Albert and his sister Marguerite. Forever in our hearts.

CHETCUTI – Dr FRANK CHETCUTI. In fondest memory of our beloved father Frank who passed peacefully away 40 years ago today. He is united by his beloved wife Lina and his son Anton. Always in our hearts and prayers. His children, respective wives and husbands, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearly beloved JOJO on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Denise, his brothers and sister, in-laws and their families. O loving Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

LAFERLA – GUIDO. Treasured memories of a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 21st anniversary of his meeting the Lord. Deeply missed by his children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May he rest in peace.

MALLIA – JACKIE. In loving memory of a beloved wife and mother on the 18th anniversary of her passing away. You are in our heart, our thoughts and in our life. Always. Paul and Francesca.

MALLIA – JACKIE, née Mizzi. On the 18th anniversary of her passing away.

I hold you close within my heart

And there you will remain

To be with me throughout my life

Until we meet again.

Mummy.

MALLIA – JACKIE. Remembered with much love – John, Tessa, Francesca and Anthony.

PORTELLI. In ever loving memory of our dear father SPIRIDIONE on his anniversary and in remembrance of our dear mother RITA. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter Paul, Carmen and Marsette.

SCIRIHA. In loving memory of SALVINO, today the 29th anniversary of his demise. Always in my heart and prayers. His granddaughter Adriana.

SCOLARO – MARY. Loving memories of my mother, today the 41st anniversary of her demise. Always on my mind and in my heart. Her son John. Rest in peace.

In loving memory of WILLIAM EBEYER SLYTHE on the 53rd anniversary of his passing away Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Miriam and Anna, and his grandchildren Always in our thoughts and prayers Lord, grant him eternal rest

