Way back, on June 10, 2019, the former minister for Gozo, Justyne Caruana had introduced, as part of the Gozo Channel family of ships, the second-hand MV Nikolaos, flying a Greek flag.

It was declared that this ferry was contracted for a definite period of time but it was not stated for how long. It was also declared that this ship “was meant to serve until another contract was issued to lease a vessel for a longer period”. So, one can come to the conclusion that this particular vessel was meant to provide a temporary service due to the acute shortage of public service which was, and still is, being rendered by the other three vessels, viz., MV Malita, MV Ta’ Pinu and MV Gaudos, all described as state-of-the-art ships when inaugurated.

The second-hand MV Nikolaos. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

My experience as a user of a Rollator due to my impaired walking turned out to be the worst experience I have ever had when using it.

On Sunday, September 29, I travelled with three members of my family aboard the MV Nikolaos. With luck, our car was parked on the upper deck of the vehicles parking area where one could enjoy fresh air coming from the front part of the ship towards its stern.

I would not budge from the car as I knew that I had to climb a couple of staircases due to the fact that no passenger lifts are available on this junk of a ship. Because we parked right under a sign (in Greek and English languages) saying no one must remain inside a stationary car, we sought permission from a Greek crew member for me to stay in the car and the crew member did not object for my staying in the car.

Thus, I did not have the pleasure of accompanying my group to the passengers’ lounge. I was solitary confined in the car for the 20-minute crossing.

Part two: on our return voyage, same day in the evening, we had no choice but to board the same vessel. However, we were directed to park in the lower deck where it was dark and noisy due to the ship’s own engine and other electrical apparatus. This time, there was no fresh air coming from anywhere. Only the stench from two fully loaded trucks carrying hundreds of live chickens in small red cages.

We appealed to a crew officer because of my helpless state but he walked away. We could not bear this situation much longer and, while the ship had set sail, we decided to ascend two or three stairways to reach the upper parking area where there are no chairs to sit on. Imagine me descending those stairways to reach our car when approaching Ċirkewwa.

What a disaster. Notwithstanding all this, Gozo Channel keeps extending the ship’s contract for ever and ever.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay