Obituary

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – Dame PATRICIA CASSAR TORREGGIANI, née Podestà, departed from this life on October 10 after battling medical complications, comforted by her entire loving family and the rites of Holy Church. Pat leaves to mourn her very sad loss her husband Chev. William Cassar Torreggiani and her daughters Teriza and Steffie and their partners Edgar and Brian, Sarah and her husband Denis and Ġuża; her grandchildren Lara, Emma, Sean, Nicholas, Daniel, Hannah, Sascha, Kristina, Nina and Bettina, as well as all their partners; her great-grandchildren Zac, Sophie, Hunter and William; her in-laws Kristine Podestà, Maya, Aaron, Christoph and their families; Geraldine, Anne, Hadrian and Eva, John and Pat; many dear friends especially the two Rose-Maries and Anna; all her loving cousins and other relatives and friends, including the community at Hilltop. Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, October 14, at 9.15am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May she be granted eternal peace.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – MARIJA. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her only daughter Frances and her husband Joe Fenech, grandchildren Jonathan and Nicola and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO – MADELEINE. On her ninth anniversary. So many happy memories that will live with us always. Very much missed by Nick and Linda, Lawrence and Liz, Bunty and Anton, the grandchildren and extended family.

BONETT – ĊENSINA. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, especially today, the first anniversary of her passing. Fondly remembered by her son Simon, Jackie, Christine, Nicole and Michaela. May she rest in eternal peace.

BUGEJA FONTANI. In loving memory of our dearest JOSEPH on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Amy, his children Mark, Sue and Paul, James and his grandchildren Michael, Andrew, Sam and Mia. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA – JANET, née Hayward. In loving memory of a beloved wife and mother, so sadly missed on the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Joe and Joanne.

FARRUGIA – NOEL. Unfading memories of a loving brother. Always in our thoughts. Missed by his siblings Joseph, Neville, Victor, Rosette and Mario. We trust him in the loving arms of Our Lord.

GALEA – PAUL. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 23rd anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children Iro, Tony, Franco, Sandra and their families. Rest in peace.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER – CÉLINE. Dearest mama, it’s been two years since God called you to eternal life. A large piece of our hearts went with you. While we realise that nothing can alleviate this loss, we have the great consolation that death is not the end, but the beginning of our heavenly journey. We are so blessed to have had you in our lives. Your loving family. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, will be offered to celebrate Céline’s life.

STILON de PIRO. In loving memory of Dr MARIO STILON de PIRO on the first anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed, forever loved. Always remembered and never forgotten by his daughter Karen, his grandchildren Laura and her husband Mark, Sandra and her husband Marc, Jennifer and her husband Charles and Julia and her husband Philippe, his great-grandchildren, and his carers Rose and Ven. Lord, grant him eternal rest. An eternal memory… until we meet again.

In loving and treasured memory of a beloved and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother EILEEN CASSAR BORG on the 14th anniversary of her demise Always remembered and sadly missed by her children and their families Almighty God grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.