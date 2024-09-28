PN’s three magic words

The Nationalist Party’s anti-Labour propaganda relies mainly on three magic words: ‘scandal’, ‘corruption’ and ‘resign’. As soon as a story emerges alleging a scandal of some sort in any government entity, department or ministry, the PN and its media allies jump on it like a pack of hungry wolves.

The ‘scandal’ story is soon upgraded to another story of ‘corruption’ after either Jason Azzopardi or the PN start asking for a magisterial inquiry. They do so after lambasting the police – usually it’s the police commissioner who is targeted – for its inaction.

We have got used to seeing Azzopardi or a PN exponent going to the duty magistrate, asking the magistrate to start an inquiry while presenting any evidence they may have available – at times, hearsay or an article in a newspaper.

The inquiring magistrate usually decides that there is enough prima facie evidence for a magisterial investigation to start.

Once the investigation starts by a magistrate chosen by lot, Azzopardi, the PN and its pseudo-political groupings of Repubblika and Occupy Justice, start using the third magic word ‘resign’, usually directed at the minister responsible, entity or department, where the alleged scandal had happened.

These three ‘magic words’ have become the PN’s ‘buzzwords’.

And Bernard Grech and his cronies at Dar Ċentrali truly believe they can recapture power by using them often, without having to explain any credible plans which can convince the majority of voters that Grech and his cronies can offer a better life and peace of mind to all Maltese and Gozitan families and businesses.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

Discrimination

My Maltese sister married a Maltese man. A time of high unemployment, they emigrated to England and had a family: sons and a daughter.

Their children married UK citizens and they too had children. All had UK passports.

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Now the sons applied for Maltese passports and got them. They applied for their children’s Maltese passports and got them too.

My sister’s daughter also applied for and got a Maltese passport. However, her children were told they must apply for Maltese citizenship first through a Maltese lawyer. They were quoted a fee of £15,000 each.

Why the discrimination? What is different?

I contacted Identità and got the same answer.

Can anyone, please, explain?

Jim Borg Cardona – Windsor