An old African proverb says: “It takes a village to raise a child.” This phrase captures the essence of shared responsibility within a community, where neighbours, family and friends all play a role in nurturing the young. The village was a safety net, a collective effort where everyone contributed to a child’s development. Yet, that sense of collective responsibility seems to be slipping away today.

For those who grew up in Malta when I was still young, the concept of a village is close to memory. Back then, childhood was defined by simple joys and open spaces. We played in the streets, ran errands for the local grocer and spent time in the gardens.

Catechism classes were not just about faith but also about camaraderie. Summers were long and languid, often punctuated by boredom when television could no longer hold our attention. In those moments, creativity blossomed. We invented games, picked up books and wandered to the beach. The months felt endless but there was a sense of anticipation when September came – a genuine excitement to return to school, meet friends and share summer adventures.

But where are these experiences today? A generation of children has grown up without the same freedom to roam and explore. Over the decades, children playing in the streets have become a rarity. The roads are congested with cars and parents – understandably concerned about safety – keep their children inside. The environment has shifted. Kids are no longer out in the open; instead, they are indoors, glued to screens. It is not unusual to see a child so engrossed in their tablet or phone that they barely look up to acknowledge the world around them.

This shift was inevitable but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the change. When lockdowns hit, children were confined to their homes for months.

In this context, technology became a lifeline. Games like Roblox and Fortnite offered a virtual escape and a way for children to stay connected with their friends. What began as a temporary measure to cope with isolation has now solidified into the norm. As life returned to some semblance of normality, many children stayed hooked on the digital worlds they had built. Summer now means endless hours online, interacting with far-away friends through avatars and virtual games.

Gone are the days when boredom was a catalyst for creativity. Boredom today is quickly quelled with the swipe of a finger, as digital platforms offer instant gratification. If children are forced to leave the house, it’s often an ordeal. Some parents speak of struggles to get their children outdoors and, even when they do, many take their devices with them, unwilling to disconnect from their online world. This raises an important question: have we become so connected with the virtual that we’ve lost touch with those physically around us?

It’s not just about playtime, either. School, which once marked the end of summer fun and the return to a more structured environment, no longer holds the same appeal for many children.

Some parents speak of struggles to get their children outdoors - Alexiei Dingli

Where children once eagerly shared their summer adventures with friends, some now view the start of the school year as disrupting their digital lives. They have spent weeks immersed in engaging, interactive online games and the thought of sitting in a classroom can seem dull in comparison.

The impact of this shift is not just social but developmental. Psychologists and child development experts have long emphasised the importance of play in building critical life skills. Unstructured play, especially outdoors, teaches children independence, creativity and problem-solving. During these moments – away from adult supervision – children learn to negotiate, make decisions and build resilience.

Children playing in groups learn about cooperation, leadership and even conflict resolution. Yet, today’s children are often deprived of these crucial experiences, replaced by structured online games where rules are pre-set and creativity is usually limited.

In the past, the village – both literal and metaphorical – played an active role in a child’s upbringing. Extended family members, neighbours and community leaders were all part of the support system. In Valletta, it was not unusual for a neighbour to watch children playing in the streets or for a local shopkeeper to pass on a few words of wisdom during a quick errand run. But, today, those interactions have become scarce.

With its economic pressures, long working hours and increased mobility, modern life has isolated families.

The ‘village’ has fractured, leaving children with fewer real-world connections to shape their growth.

As we look forward, we must ask: is this the society we want for our children? What will the long-term impact be on a generation raised more by screens than real-world interactions? The decline of outdoor play could lead to developmental challenges. Children glued to their screens may struggle with interpersonal skills, creativity and independence.

Technology is not the enemy – far from it. During the pandemic, it provided a crucial outlet for children to maintain social connections. However, as life returns to normal, we must strike a balance. The virtual world can complement real-life interactions but should not replace them. We must rediscover the importance of outdoor play, community involvement and unstructured time.

It’s time to reclaim the village that once raised us so that our children can benefit from the collective care and wisdom that a community provides.

If we fail to act, we may find ourselves in a future where children are more familiar with their online avatars than their real-world friends. And, in that scenario, we’ve not just lost a village but an entire generation.

Alexiei Dingli is a professor of artificial intelligence.