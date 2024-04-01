The Plaza Shopping Centre is excited to present Level 0, a recently renovated space designed to offer a great experience for gamers, fitness enthusiasts, and food lovers. Level 0 has something for everyone, providing opportunities to train, play, and eat!

Esports Plaza

Esports Gaming Arena.

Step into our unique Esports Gaming Arena, featuring high-performing gaming PCs, PS5 consoles, and a fully equipped streaming studio. Whether you're new to gaming or a seasoned pro, our arena offers the ideal space to showcase your skills, and connect with fellow gamers.

F45 TrainingSliema

F45 is available six days a week.

Boost your fitness journey at F45, available six days a week, where you’ll combine intense interval training with the latest technology. The trained coaches are dedicated to helping you reach your fitness targets with dynamic and efficient workouts, ensuring you get the most out of your time.

The Plaza Food Hall

The Plaza Food Hall.

Explore a world of flavours at The Plaza Food Hall. Taste Peruvian specialties at Machu Picchu, Filipino favorites at Manila Republic, and Hawaiian-inspired dishes at Po-K. Try Japanese boba tea at Tea Fusion - Bubble Tea, indulge in classic Italian pasta at Pasta Republic, and savour Latin cuisine at Rey - Bistro Latino. Don't miss out on Indian delights at The Tiffin Box, and watch for the opening of Big Momma's Diner in April for classic American comfort food.

But wait…

Because there's more! The Plaza Shopping Centre is thrilled to announce an upcoming Quiz Night in collaboration with Times of Malta, set to take place in the Plaza Food Hall on April 11. Doors open at 7pm for dinner for all quiz night attendees, so be sure to grab a bite before the fun begins. Po-K, The Tiffin Box, and the soon-to-launch Big Momma's Diner will be offering UNLIMITED beer, wine, or water with your meal for all quiz night attendees, ensuring a night of great food, drinks, and brain-teasing entertainment.

"We are excited to bring the community together for a night of fun and friendly competition at our upcoming Quiz Night," said Chantal Oliveira, the marketing manager at The Plaza Shopping Centre. "With delicious dining options and unlimited drinks, it's sure to be an unforgettable evening for all."