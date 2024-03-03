Lifeguards will be stationed at more beaches, for longer hours and for an extended period this swimming season, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has confirmed.

“We know that because of climate change people are starting to swim earlier, before the summer season, so we are also looking to extend the period [when lifeguards are on duty],” he said.

The plan is to start providing beach amenities before the usual start date of June 15.

The tourism minister said internal discussions were under way to clarify the details and decide which new beaches would be covered by lifeguards. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Once details are finalised, a tender for lifeguard services will be issued, Bartolo said.

Last May, the minister said that a tender which had been in place for three years would expire in 2023 and that plans to extend lifeguard services would have to wait until the 2024 season.

Last summer, 19 beaches were covered by lifeguards throughout Malta and Gozo. The lifeguards were on duty every day between 10am and 6pm.

Among the beaches that do not so far have lifeguard supervision is St Peter’s Pool in Marsaxlokk. The beach is especially popular among tourists who take advantage of the sheer drops for diving.