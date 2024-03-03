Bournemouth pushed struggling Burnley closer to relegation from the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola’s side inflicted Burnley’s 20th defeat in 27 league games this season thanks to Justin Kluivert’s early goal and Antoine Semenyo’s strike in the closing minutes.

While Bournemouth sit comfortably 11 points above the relegation zone after their first league win in 2024, Burnley are languishing in 19th place.

The Clarets are 11 points from safety and look destined for an immediate return to the Championship after last season’s promotion.

Vincent Kompany’s men are without a win in 10 games in all competitions, losing their last four and conceding 13 goals in the process.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com