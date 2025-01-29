The new EU College of Commissioners was sworn in on Tuesday at the European Court of Justice. The college is led, for a second term, by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The newcomers include Maltese commissioner Glenn Micallef.

Commissioners, speaking in their native languages, promised to be independent in the handling of their responsibilities, to refrain from any action incompatible with their duties, and to behave with integrity.

Von der Leyen said that her commission's focus will be on European competitiveness. “Our economy is competitive when it stays true to our European social pact and reconciles freedom to conduct business with workers' protections. Our economy is competitive when men and women enjoy the same opportunities. Our economy is competitive when our citizens and our businesses are protected by an independent judiciary. Rule of law, environmental and climate protection, fair and decent working conditions are not just values – they are our competitive advantage,” she said.

Micallef, who is the commissioner for intergenerational fairness, youth, culture and sport, said that being sworn in as a commissioner was a great honour and he would strive to have a positive impact on the quality of life of the people, while strengthening the foundations of the Union's future.

The new European Commission. Glenn Micallef is in the back row, right.

Micallef has already participated in several events, notably the Youth Policy Dialogue held in Athens this week which focused on inclusivity in sport and culture.

He held a discussion with young people from all over the EU and promised to factor in their feedback on the policies on which he will be working during the mandate.

The commissioner participated in a side event, with the Greek Minister responsible for youth promoting inclusiveness in sport and Alternate Minister responsible for Sport. He also attended a wheelchair basketball match.