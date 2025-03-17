Lithuanian prosecutors on Monday blamed the Russian military intelligence service for being behind the arson attack on an Ikea store in Vilnius last year, calling it "an act of terrorism".

Lithuania, a Baltic state and NATO member, has been a staunch ally of Kyiv since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and frequently warned against sabotage attempts inspired by Russia.

On Monday, Lithuanian prosecutor general's office attributed the arson attack at Vilnius's Ikea furniture store to Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU.

"We regard this act as an act of terrorism with serious consequences," prosecutor Arturas Urbelis told reporters.

The Ikea store was set ablaze in Vilnius in May 2024. The fire caused no casualties.

The prosecutors said two Ukrainian citizens were suspects in the Ikea arson case -- with one being detained in Lithuania and the other in Poland.

"It has been established that through a series of intermediaries... the organisers of these crimes are in Russia and this is connected to military intelligence and security forces," Urbelis said.

Prosecutor's office said that the person detained in Lithuania is suspected of having entered Poland in spring 2024.

"During a secret meeting in Warsaw, he and another person agreed to set fire to and blow up shopping centres in Lithuania and Latvia for a reward of 10,000 euros," the office said in a statement.

"More than one supermarket has been set on fire, and not just supermarkets," Urbelis said when asked about whether the arson was linked to similar cases in neighbouring Poland.

"It is obvious that the persons we have identified, the perpetrators and the intermediaries, are also linked to the criminal acts committed in Poland," he added.

Commenting on the findings, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it was "exceptionally perfidious" for Russia to hire Ukrainians as perpetrators of sabotage acts.

"Dear allies, the investigation of the Lithuanian prosecutor's office has confirmed our suspicions that responsible for setting fires to shopping centres in Vilnius and Warsaw are the Russian secret services," he said on X.

"Good to know before negotiations. Such is the nature of this state," he added, referring to potential talks on war-torn Ukraine's fate.