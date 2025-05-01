The self-confessed middleman in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia is giving evidence today in the trial of the men accused of supplying the bomb that killed the journalist.

Melvin Theuma received a presidential pardon for his role in the October 2017 assassination in exchange for his testimony.

Robert Agius, Ta Maksar, and his associate Jamie Vella are accused of supplying the bomb. They are further accused, along with Adrian Agius and George Degiorgio of the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Theuma has provided police with recordings and printouts of messages exchanged between himself and Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind behind the assassination, who is awaiting trial.

In an exchange from 2018, Fenech allegedly urged Theuma to warn the Maksars that the police were closing in on a Żebbuġ garage where the bomb was allegedly assembled.

"Maksar" is the family nickname of Robert Agius, who is on trial accused of supplying the bomb along with his associate Jamie Vella.

Please refresh your page for the latest updates

LIVE BLOG

The vantage point

11.18am Theuma describes various meetings with Alfred Degiorgio at the potato shed. Once Degiorgio took him to Bidnija, to a "vantage point" where they were observing Daphne Caruana Galizia.

They took him to Bidnija to show him the work that was being done, Theuma explains. "Alfred used to tell me, 'I need to do it with my own time. Because God forbid anything goes wrong.'"

'She'll leak information'

11.14am During one conversation, Theuma said Fenech told him: "Go tell him to kill her because she'll leak information" Theuma said he understood this information was not about his uncle, Ray, but about Yorgen himself.

Money handed over for murder

11.09am Some two weeks later, Yorgen Fenech asked Melvin Theuma to drive him to the airport. At Portomaso, Fenech gave him an envelope with 150,000 euro in cash in cash, and said “here take it”.

Theuma asked what it is and Fenech allegedly replied: "the 150K for Daphne’s murder"

Theuma replied, "I didn't tell anything to Alfred Degiorgio because you had drinks", refererring to Theuma's concerns his boss was intoxicated. Fenech answered: "You can go tell him tomorrow."

The next day he met Degiorigo and gave him the 30,000 deposit.

“From that day, onwards, Yorgen Fenech ta’ Tumas bombarded my phone,” Theuma tells the court.

Order to 'move ahead' with murder

11am Theuma explains that he is a bookmaker. Yorgen Fenech bet €150,000 that Labour would win. On the day of the election, Theuma voted and was travelling to Gozo but Yorgen Fenech asked him to "stay guarding Keith Schembri". Labour won the election and Fenech doubled his money to €300,000.

After eating that day, Theuma says Fenech called him to "move ahead". Theuma asked where, Fenech replied: "Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder". Theuma felt that Fenech was intoxicated so did not act immediately. Theuma travelled back from Gozo to give Fenech the the 300,000 euro winnings at Fenech's Żebbuġ farmhouse.

An election, and a pause

10.53am On the day the election was announced, Yorgen Fenech asked to meet Melvin Theuma. He told him how he had spoken to Alfred. Fenech told him "to halt everything". Alfred told him nothing had happened yet. Theuma paid Alfred €1,500.

A job from Castille

10.42am Theuma then describes being offered a job at Castille, the office of the prime minister. Fenech told him he would receive a call from a Sandro Craus, which he subsequently did. Craus told him that he has a meeting with chief of staff Keith Schembri at 3pm. Schembri gave him a tour of Castille, and they were photographed together. He was then informed that he has a job with the government. Theuma said he could not do it, because of his taxi work and he wouldn't exchange it for a governmentt job. But they told him not to worry, he does not need turn up, he testifies.

The next day he went for a five minute interview with Tony Muscat and a woman. Tony Muscat gave him a cheque by hand and the rest came by post. There were cheques of some €800-850.

"After leaving from Castille, I called Yorgen Fenech and told him they gave me a job and Yorgen Fech's reply was: 'Isn't that better? Even more pay.'

150,000 euro hit

10.35am Theuma describes getting his hands on a number for Alfred Degiorgio, George's brother. Theuma called Alfred and they met the following day at some potato sheds.

Theuma says he told Alfred: “I have someone who wants to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia”. Alfred replied: “But does he pay?”

Theuma explained he told him he had "a person who wants to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia" but never revealed that was Yorgen Fenech.

They were to meet at Busy Bee cafe in Msida and asked for a 30,000 euro deposit, with the hit costing 150,000 euro in total. Theuma says he then met Fenech and put the proposal to him. "I'll speak to you," Fenech allegedly replied.

It's important to note, this is not Yorgen Fenech's trial. He's awaiting a date for that. But his lawyer Charles Mercieca is in the court room today.

'Get him to kill Daphne'

10.29am Theuma recounts how things changed one day, at around 4.30pm, and three weeks before then prime minister Joseph Muscat called a snap election in 2017. Fenech alled him while he was at home and asked him if he had some time to go to the Blue Elephant restaurant. He went there, met Fenech, who asked him if he knew ciniz, a nickname for George Degiorgio. Theuma said he said he he knew who he was but had no contact.

Theuma claims Fenech told him: “See from where you are going to get his number for him to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia, because she is going to reveal information about my uncle Ray."

Getting to know the Fenechs

10.25am Theuma begins to tell his story, which began in 2017, when he started to work as a taxi driver at the Hilton. For one to work at Hilton, Ray Fenech, Yorgen Fenech or the General Manager had to give their permission. Theuma first got to know Ray Fenech, Yorgen’s uncle, from Marsa, through a shared interest in betting on horses. Later he became Yorgen Fenech's driver and would accompany him to France to watch horse races, or to his ranch for food.

Melvin Theuma takes the stand

10.21am Melvin Theuma is administered the oath and is given a chair to sit on while testifying. Judge Edwina Grima reminds him that he was given a presidential pardon, and that he has to say the truth and whole truth. Failure to do this will make him criminally liable.

Stunned but prepared ... with an ice cream box

9.25am Inspector Vella tracked Theuma to a residence in the south, arrested him in his car, and was told by Theuma that an ice cream box had to be taken with him. The box contained USBs and documents. It would later emerge these contained secret recordings of his conversation with Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind of the murder.

Vella noted that Theuma appeared stunned but prepared, and had insisted on speaking to senior officials, including the Police Commissioner or Inspector Keith Arnaud.

Despite being ready to prosecute, Theuma was granted a presidential pardon.

How Melvin Theuma came to the attention of police

9. 20am Inspector Nicholas Vella was the last person to take the stand yesterday. He said he began investigating Melvin Theuma for money laundering and illegal betting in September 2019. Initial intelligence from local banks and entities revealed a significant mismatch between Theuma’s declared income as a taxi driver and his considerable assets, including property and vehicles.

Theuma was known to operate an illegal betting network with runners, focusing on Super 5 and lotto days (Wednesdays and Saturdays). Although the arrest was planned for 16 November 2019, a sudden deviation from Theuma’s usual Wednesday routine prompted Vella to act earlier.