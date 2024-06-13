The second day of vote counting in the 2024 local council elections will take place on Thursday with 21 localities to be decided including hotly contested San Ġwann.

Around a third of all local council elections have already been concluded after Wednesday's count saw Labour securing 14 out of 23 up for grabs.

The PN gained seats and has reduced the vote deficit between the two main parties from 20,055 to 11,757 with a seat difference between Labour and PN dropping from 28 to 13.

Labour retained control of the Valletta local council but the Nationalist Party flipped St Paul’s Bay.

On Thursday, the PN will hope to take back San Ġwann, which was PN controlled in the past but went to Labour by a slim margin in 2019.

Another one to watch is Birkirkara, which has had a Labour majority since 2013 but was once domnated by the PN. This year former PL councillor Kaylocke Buhagiar is running as an independent.

The fate of some of the youngest candidates will also be decided on Thursday with 16-year-olds Izaak Catania De Giovanni and Andre Mizzi running for Labour in Fgura, a party stronghold.

The 21 councils to be decided today are:

Fgura

Marsascala

Sliema

Rabat, Malta

Birkirkara

Gudja

Lija

Victoria (Rabat) Gozo

Marsaxlokk

Msida

Kalkara

Żabbar

San Ġwann

Mġarr

Paola

Għaxaq

Għarb

Cospicua (Bormla)

Xagħra

Sannat

Pieta

By Friday evening, counting for all 471 council seats spread across 67 localities (53 in Malta, 14 in Gozo) will be concluded.

LIVE BLOG

Vote sorting underway

2.30pm Vote sorting is underway at Naxxar, which is good news for those of us with evening plans. Yesterday, the process was delayed until 4pm.

Officials sort the votes on day two of the marathon council election count. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Keen at 16

2.07pm The counting hall opened a few minutes ago and party agents have been finding their stations. Among the first to arrive is one of the youngest candidates, 16-year-old Andre Mizzi, who is hoping to get a seat in Labour stronghold, Fgura.

Labour's youngest candidate Andre Mizzi is also among the first at the counting hall. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Round two

2pm Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog for the 2024 local council elections. We’re already a third of the way through this marathon count as votes for 23 councils were decided on Wednesday.

You can read all about that here.Today, a further 21 will be decided at Naxxar counting hall. We’ll let you know the results as they come in.