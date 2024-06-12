Votes cast in the local council elections start being counted on Wednesday, and all eyes will be on how Labour candidates perform in key towns and villages.

Labour has won 14 of the last 18 local council elections and trounced the Nationalist Party five years ago, winning majorities in localities that had previously been considered solid blue.

That dominance now appears shaky, however, after the party only managed to scrape to victory in the MEP elections by 8,400 votes.

The composition of 23 different local councils will be determined on Wednesday. Among them are Valletta, St Paul's Bay, Mellieħa and Pembroke, which could all flip from Labour to PN.

RELATED STORIES Five things to look out for as council elections vote-counting starts

Turnout in the council elections was significantly lower than in the MEP ones, and only reached 59.47% nationwide.

Vote counting begins at the Naxxar counting hall at 2pm and will run into the evening. Counting will continue on Thursday and Friday.

The following local councils will have their votes counted on Wednesday:

Birżebbuġa

St Julian's

Tarxien

Iklin

Żurrieq

St Paul's Bay

Pembroke

Ta' Xbiex

Santa Venera

Għajnsielem

Mellieħa

Żejtun

Mqabba

Valletta

Qrendi

Żebbuġ (M)

Nadur

Marsa

Fontana

Balzan

Dingli

Għasri

Xewkija

This story will be updated throughout the day