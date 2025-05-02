Melvin Theuma returns to the stand on Friday to testify in the trial of two men accused of supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

The self-confessed middleman in the murder plot recounted on Thursday how he was commissioned by businessman Yorgen Fenech to hire a hitman to kill the journalist and acted as a go-between before and after the assassination.

He told the court he received a message from Fenech in 2018 ordering him to "look for Maksar" and warn them that one of the hitmen was speaking to police about who supplied the deadly device.

Robert Agius, whose family nickname is Ta' Maksar, is on trial along with his associate Jamie Vella, accused of complicity in the explosion that caused the journalist's death. The prosecution is asking for life imprisonment if they are found guilty.

Theuma's testimony was cut short on Thursday after it emerged that a reserve juror had made over 3,000 online searches on a banned electronic tablet during the first week of the trial. He was disqualified from the case.

LIVE BLOG

Fenech hears of secret recordings

9.56am Theuma tells the court he was angered by this conversation and told Cremona he was recording Fenech. Cremona relayed this information to Fenech.

Melvin Theuma returns

9.47am Melvin Theuma returns to the stand and is asked about a meeting he had with Johann Cremona, Yorgen Fenech's business partner, and Kenneth Camilleri, a former security guard in the office of the prime minister.

They met in a garage in Qormi and Theuma recounts that meeting now.

Camilleri took out a piece of paper from his pocket, which had three mobile phones written on it. He asked Theuma if he recognised the numbers and Theuma told them he didn't recognise two but the third was his.

Camilleri then accused him of being "the mastermind in the case" to which Theuma responded, "the mastermind is Yorgen Fenech ta’ Tumas".

Reserve juror fined €1,000

9.43am The Criminal Court ordered the trial to continue, condemned the reserve juror to contempt of court and fined him €1,000.

Trial will continue

9.36am Lawyer Ishmael Psaila, who represents one of the accused Jamie Vella, addresses the court. Psaila says he spoke to colleagues and his clients and they have no objection to continuing the trial. The defence will not ask for the jury to be dissolved but asks the court to take "all necessary safeguards"to ensure it is protected.

Session suspended

9.33am The session is now suspended while lawyers go through Martin Bajada's report on the reserve juror's search history.

Reserve juror had communicated to son about trial

9.16am The reserve juror communicated with his son about the trial in four messages, Martin Bajada's report has found. The messages discussed the fact the trial involved two homicides "of certain importance" and told his son to check the news.

The juror also made a damaging admission that he had smuggled in his tablet and asked his son not to tell anyone except the jurors wife. It was she who informed the court about the tablet.

But first, that reserve juror

9.11am Before we go any further, we will hear from technical expert Martin Bajada, who has been examining a tablet found in the possession of a juror. Read yesterday's account of this case here.

Good morning

9.06am We're inside court room 22, where the trial is being heard. The accused are already in their seats. The many lawyers involved in this case are here. We're about to start.