The biggest and most complex court case of the year, so far, continues on Thursday as Joseph Muscat and another 13 individuals face corruption charges in connection with the Vitals hospitals deal.

We expect to hear more witnesses and submissions on the prima facie case presented by prosecutors. Proceedings in court this entire week have practically been dominated by the hospitals scandal.

Magistrate turns down request

11.45am Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi makes a formal request for court to carry out on-site inspection at LSP property of INDIS to prove that contrary to what the inquiry states, the cyclotron facility exists.

The Attorney General lawyers object.

"I’m flabbergasted," says lawyer Chris Cilia. "The prosecution’s questions a while ago hinted a trace of disbelief (regarding cyclotron). So I would expect them to agree to go on-site. We’re here for justice not an inquisition!"

But the magistrate turns down the request saying that proof is not necessary for court to reach prima facie stage in terms of law.

Lawyer suggests on-site inspection

11.35pm Next witness is senior planning officer lawyer Ian Galea.

Asked if the Planning Authority issued a permit for cyclotron, he says that there was no specific request for cyclotron but permits were issued.

All plans are in digital form on PA system.

Lawyer Azzopardi suggests that the magistrate should conduct an on-site inspection at Life Sciences Park to confirm that the cyclotron facility exists.

But the magistrate points out that at this stage the court must decide whether there is enough prima facie evidence for the accused to have a case to answer, not to prove the existence or otherwise of cyclotron.

Background: Investigators working on a magisterial inquiry into the Vitals deal concluded that the company used taxpayer money to purchase the firm that owned the cyclotron, then eventually resold the firm to Malta Enterprise.

Facility idea conceived in 2009, aborted in 2017

11.20am ABI Associates Environmental Consultants Ltd Adrian Mallia says that they carried out some work for MTrace after carrying out works for Malta Enterprise in 2009.

He presents documents about the company’s statements on environmental impact and subsequent changes in factors all related to the cyclotron facility, which was already being conceived back in 2009.

Construction works were done, equipment was imported, but ultimately the project was aborted.

On Wednesday, another witness said that the project was taken over by Malta Enterprise and ready to go.

Asked for the purpose behind certain details, defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi said it was to prove that the cyclotron facility was actually built and ready when the magisterial inquiry says this project does not exist.

Questions about cyclotron project

11am So far we've had witnesses from GO Plc, Firetech Ltd, Terracore Ltd and TS Container Services. The questions are focusing on the promised cyclotron project.

The project cost millions to set up and was then sold to Malta Enterprise for roughly €6.9 million when Vitals’ successor, Steward Healthcare, decided to drop it.

Years later, the equipment remains unused at the Life Sciences Park adjacent to Mater Dei Hospital, a Malta Enterprise representative confirmed under oath on Wednesday.

Court in session

10.40am The magistrate enters the Hall 22 and the court session starts.

The accused are all seated around the back end of the hall. Their lawyers are at an extended defence bench and in the places normally reserved for jurors during trials. The prosecution team are on the left-hand side of the hall.

Who are the defence teams?

10.35am There are teams of lawyers assisting the accused.

Muscat is assisted by Vince Galea, Charlon Gouder, Ishmael Psaila, Luke Dalli and Etienne Borg Ferranti.

Schembri and Mizzi are assisted by Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo.

David J Meli is assisted by Giannella DeMarco and Charles Mercieca, while Spiteri is assisted by Jason Grima.

Pierre Sladden and a number of companies are assisted by Arthur Azzopardi.

Franco Debono and David Bonello are counsel to Sciacca Grill Ltd, while Stefano Filletti is counsel to Adrian Hillman.

Other lawyers include Stephen Tonna Lowell, Shazoo Ghaznavi, Jessica Formosa, Veronique Dalli, Rachel Powell and David Bonello.

Attorney General lawyers Francesco Refalo, Rebekah Spiteri and Shelby Aquilina are prosecuting together with superintendent Hubert Cini and inspector Wayne Borg.

Muscat, Schembri arrive

10.20am Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri arrive in court. In this particular case, the accused have to attend the proceedings or risk a €25,000 fine if they missed the session with no excuse.

Fourth court hearing

10.15am This will be the third time the former prime minister and his associates appear in court as criminally accused defendants.

In their first appearance, they were read charges and pleaded not guilty, doing so over the din of a crowd gathered outside court to voice support for Muscat.

The second court hearing saw police confirming they did not investigate the hospitals' case and were relying on the findings of the magisterial inquiry.

During Wednesday's sitting, Saint James Hospital magnate Josie Muscat strongly denied having anything to do with a failed cancer treatment project spearheaded by Vitals Global Healthcare.

What led to this?

10.10am In 2015, the government signed a multi-billion agreement to redevelop and operate three public hospitals with a private company called Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) Ltd, a company with no previous experience.

Deadlines for several projects are missed as questions are asked over whether the investors can deliver on their pledges.

The National Audit Office said in 2020 that the government’s work to verify the deal with VGH and its capacity to run three public hospitals was “grossly inadequate”.

The contract was transferred in 2018 to a US company named Steward Health Care.

That same year, then PN leader Adrian Delia filed a court case to rescind the concession. The case would eventually conclude in February 2023, with the courts cancelling the deal altogether, describing it as "fraudulent".

A Times of Malta investigation last year showed Muscat got close to €482,000 in various consultancy payments in the year of resignation.

Fast forward to last month and a magisterial inquiry - four years in the making - recommended serious charges against a number of high-profile individuals and companies, sparking a political war.

The last of three reports by the auditor general published revealed that a total of €456 million was paid to Vitals and Steward throughout the concession period. Investigators believe Vitals – and later Steward – stakeholders had no intention of running Maltese hospitals for the 30-year lease period they agreed to.

This included a catering company suspected to be involved in a 10% kickback scheme, a medical equipment supplier which had hidden owners, and a secret shareholder who received monthly €100,000 consultancy payments.

It was NGO Repubblika's work that led to this case reaching the criminal courts: prosecutions were based on a magisterial inquiry the NGO triggered back in 2019.

All those charged deny wrongdoing.

Welcome

10am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We'll be bringing you live updates from the law courts, where the case against Muscat, Schembri, Mizzi and others will continue.

Those three - and another 11 people - have been jointly charged with a litany of serious crimes concerning the Vitals deal.

Konrad Mizzi, Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri are the three most prominent officials accused.