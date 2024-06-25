Joseph Muscat returns to court on Tuesday as the case against him and others for alleged crimes concerning the Vitals hospitals deal continues.

Muscat, a former prime minister, stands accused of bribery, corruption, fraud and money laundering and could be jailed for up to 18 years if found guilty.

He and others facing charges, including his former minister Konrad Mizzi and former chief of staff Keith Schembri, are pleading not guilty to charges.

Two court sittings held last week focused on a medical research project that never got off the ground. Prosecutors say Vitals used taxpayer money to fund the Cyclotron project and then sold it to state agency Malta Enterprise for millions.

Lawyers gets a telling off: 'That's not the way to treat a client'

10.35am Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi wants to make submissions on behalf of Brian Bondin. But the magistrate gives him a telling off first.

He quit a client without informing the client about it, she says. That’s not the way to treat a client – professional ethics require otherwise.

The magistrate suspends the hearing for a few minutes, telling Azzopardi she is doing so to give him time to discuss the matter with Ivan Vassallo, whose companies Azzopardi no longer wishes to represent.

MTrace lawyer: 'They invented a narrative'

10.22am Lawyer Chris Cilia says the inquiry created a “narrative” surrounding the company he’s representing, MTrace Ltd. “It’s a narrative they invented,” he says.

The inquiry concluded that [Saint James Hospital owner] Josie Muscat was a front for Shaukat Ali and that MTrace was set up to control the Cyclotron project in 2015. But Josie Muscat testified that the idea for the project came much earlier, Cilia says, noting that the magisterial inquiry had never asked Josie Muscat to testify.

Instead of hearing him out, investigators told a "fairytale," the MTrace lawyer argues.

He then uses a Mark Twain witticism to hammer his point home.

"Never let the the truth get in the way of a good story," he says.

Sciacca Grill and Keith Schembri

10.17am Prosecutors Francesco Refalo makes some arguments regarding another company facing charges, Sciacca Grill. The company was formerly Kasco Foods, owned by Keith Schembri.

Refalo says the company got multiple public contracts, including one to supply the privatised hospitals. The company skimmed money from the hospitals concession, the prosecutor says.

Defence lawyers have argued that Keith Schembri quit the company in 2013. But the prosecutor argues that just because he was not part of the company structure, it does not mean the company was not under his control. The magistrate also ordered charges to be filed against Sciacca Grill, he says.

The company’s lawyer, Franco Debono, immediately objects. The prosecution did not produce a shred of evidence to substantiate its claims, he says, citing case law in which charges were dismissed at the prima facie stage due to a lack of evidence.

Taomac: Malta Enterprise told us to transfer to Vitals

10.10am Dalli says Taomac was instructed by Malta Enterprise to move out of the Cyclotron project. The company then had two options: lose its €62,500 investment or transfer its ownership to another company.

Malta Enterprise told it to transfer its shares to Vitals Global Healthcare, Dalli says. Why should the company have second-guessed or doubted Malta Enterprise? Why should Taomac have suspected anything untoward?

Serbian court expert's role

10.06am Lawyer Veronique Dalli, whose client Taomac Ltd is contesting the prima facie case against it, tells the court that the only mention of Taomac in the inquiry was by court-appointed expert Miroslava Milenovic.

Milenovic has played a key role in various complex inquiries in Malta: in 2023, one of the defendants in this case, Keith Schembri, argued that she was biased as she held a political role in an anti-corruption party in her native Serbia.

Irritation at Jason Azzopardi's Facebook posts

10.02am There’s some irritation by defendants about what they feel is a double standard at play.

Lawyer Chris Cilia says that while defendants have been very carefully respecting the magistrate’s order to not comment on the case, the same cannot be said of Jason Azzopardi, who has been busy commenting on Facebook.

Magistrate Montebello says he should file a court application about that.

Cilia is prickly about it: OK, he says, we will file one. But the person who wrote on social media went ahead without a court application. “This cannot go on,” he says.

Technoline owner caught by surprise

9.56am Well, this is awkward. Ivan Vassallo, who is intrinsically linked to the three companies that Azzopardi no longer wishes to represent, says his lawyer's decision to quit that brief has caught him by surprise.

He tells the court he does not have the means to appoint a lawyer to represent the companies. So now they will be represented by a legal aid lawyer.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi quits company brief

9.53am The hearing begins, and it starts with lawyer Arthur Azzopardi informing the court that he is renouncing his brief as lawyer of Technoline, Gateway and Eurybates - three of the companies facing charges.

He will remain involved in the case as the lawyer representing Ivan Vassallo and Brian Bondin.

What's the next stage?

9.51am The first stage of the case was the arraignment, when defendants pleaded not guilty to criminal charges and the court imposed freezing orders on their assets.

We've now moved to the pre-trial stage, where the magistrate is hearing evidence collected against the defendants and deciding whether it is sufficient for the case against them to proceed.

By law, the court has 30 days to do so. And that deadline is getting awfully close in this case.

If Magistrate Rachel Montebello decides that the case should proceed, she will issue what is known as a prima facie [at first glance] decree - essentially a legal statement that there are sufficient grounds for defendants to undergo criminal proceedings.

We might get a prima facie decree today.

If/once the court does so, the compilation of evidence stage continues as normal. And then a second, albeit longer, clock starts ticking: prosecutors have 20 months to finish presenting their evidence against the accused and file a bill of indictment.

9.47am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. It's a packed courtroom, and how could it be otherwise? There are 14 defendants, their lawyers, prosecutors, journalists and onlookers all crammed into the room, which is the largest courtroom in Malta.