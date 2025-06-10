Members of the Maksar criminal gang are being sentenced for their involvement in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Prosecutors have asked for life imprisonment for brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, along with their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio after they were found guilty following a six-week trial.

Robert Agius and Vella were last week convicted of supplying the car bomb that killed Caruana Galizia in October 2017, with jurors reaching an 8-1 verdict.

Vella along with Adrian Agius and George Degiorgio, was also convicted of the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, who was shot four times as he entered a garage near his home.

The trial heard that Caruana Galizia was murdered "for her journalism" while Chircop was shot dead so that Adrian Agius wouldn't have to pay a debt he owed to the lawyer.

Sitting resumes at 2pm

12.20pm The lawyers have given their submissions. Madam Justice Edwina Grima has postponed the sitting until 2pm, when she will sentence the four men.

We'll be back at 2pm.

Jamie Vella's lawyer makes submissions

12.17pm Lawyer Ismael Psaila, representing Jamie Vella, makes his submissions. Vella is the only one of the four to be convicted of both murders.

But his lawyer argues Vella's clean criminal conduct up until now should be be considered when handing down the sentence.

George Degiorgio is already serving a sentence for admitting to his role as a hitman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

George Degiorgo's lawyer speaks

12.07pm George Degiorgio's lawyer Noel Bianco begins by pointing out that Degiorgio is already serving a 40-year sentence for the Caruana Galizia murder.

He was not convicted last week in connection with that case, but rather with the Carmel Chircop murder.

Bianco also argues that the jury did not give a unanimous verdict. He claims this means that one of the jurors voted against the others as a "mercy vote".

"When there is a verdict of 7-2, not only is this a message ot to give the accused life, but it is also a sign that more people are doubting that he should be found guilty," he argues.

“Since there is an element of doubt, the court should gather all that has come out in the past weeks and decide whether the accused should be sentenced between 12-40 years imprisonment,” he says.

Adrian Agius' lawyer argues against life

12pm Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud for Adrian Agius, said his client was found guilty by a majority verdict of 7-2. “Since we had a jury that did not give the message that he deserves life in prison, then we cannot ignore this," he argues.

He says the testimonies about Agius' character should be considered and show he was a good partner, father and is willing to keep learning.

Robert Agius' lawyer argues against life

11.56am Lawyer Alfred Abela, on behalf of Robert Agius, pointed out that since the jury found Agius guilty by 8-1, this shows that he does not deserve life imprisonment.

He claims Agius is the person who had the "least involvement in this homicide".

He asked the judge to consider the sentence that Alfred, George and Vince Muscat received for the murder of Caruana Galzia, and sentence Agius accordingly, considering he was not as involved.

Hitmen Alfred and George Degiorgio are serving 40 years in prison after admitting their role in the murder. Vince Muscat is serving a 15-year-sentence after a plea deal in exchange for his testimony in this case.

Chircop family lawyer speaks

11.51am It's now the turn of Vince Galea, lawyer for the Chircop family. He says that after the verdict last week, the victim's wife Mary Rose told him: “This verdict wil not bring Carmel back, but we’re pleased that this has brought justice".

'An attack on journalism'

11.46am The family's lawyer is speaking about the wider impact of the murder of a journalist.

“This was an attack on the fourth pillar of democracy… It scared journalists in Malta and journalists outside Malta," she says.

The impact of her death was also felt throughout Europe, she says.

'Her grandchildren will never meet her'

11.42am Therese Comodini Cachia is continuing, describing how a part of the family died along with the journalist.

Caruana Galizia was only in her 50s when she died, a mother married with children, and her parents still alive. Her mother has since died in the eight years since the murder.

She also mentioned how Caruana Galizia and her husband were excited about the prospect of having grandchildren. “Now her grandchildren will never be able to meet her.”

She recalled how, during the trial, Matthew Caruana Galizia, had testified about seeing dismembered parts of his mother when he arrived on the scene of the car bomb attack.

How the family reacted to the verdict

11.40am Last week Matthew Caruana Galizia spoke of the relief the family felt when the bomb suppliers were found guilty.

Matthew Caruana Galizia on the verdict. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

'Cold-blooded murder': Caruana Galizia family lawyer speaks

11.33am Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, who is representing Daphne Carauna Galizia’s family, said the court must consider not only the gravity of the crime, but also the effect it has had on the victim’s family.

She recalled meeting the family shortly after the assassination on October 16, 2017. “They realised that they cannot achieve the dreams that they had as a family,” she tells the court.

She asks for Robert Agius and Jamie Vella to be sentenced to life in prison for supplying the bomb.

The lawyer said the “cold blooded” murder was planned, adding: "Throughout the years that we have been supporting the family, the accused have never shown any remorse."

Prosecution asks for life in prison

11.21am The prosecution asks for life in prison for all four men. "Let's send a strong message to society," Anthony Vella, lawyer for the Attorney General says.

The sentence needs to be a just one for both the family and society, he says.

Adrian Agius photographed during a visit to the site of the murder of Carmel Chircop, which he commissioned. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Adrian Agius partner on 'reliable' man

11.16am Adrian Agius' partner is next up. She says she has known him a long time and they've been in a relationship for seven years. Testifying about his character, she calls him "reliable and supportive".

She says that even while in prison he has been doing everything he can to keep in contact with his child.

"I trust him and I believe him," she tells the court.

Good behaviour

11.12am Next up, a psychologist who assessed Adrian Agius on his arrest takes the stand. She describes how he has taken eight educational courses and completed an O-level while being held on remand. There have been no reports made against him, random drugs tests were always negative and he was always co-operative with her.

Adrian Agius therapist

11.05am Before the judge delivers her sentence, there will be a number of submissions by the prosecution and defence. But first, Adrian Agius' therapist takes the stand.

Maria Jones testifies about the good relationship he has with his son, even though he has been held in preventative custody since his arrest in 2021.

Packed courtroom

11.03am Good morning and welcome to the Valletta court, where Madam Justice Edwina Grima will deliver the sentence for the Maksar gang, who were last week found gulity of involvement in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The courtroom is packed with lawyers, family members, police officers, court martials and the judge has just entered the courtroom.