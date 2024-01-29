Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool have a "big job" to replace Jurgen Klopp when the German steps down at the end of the season.

Van Dijk is coming to terms with Klopp's shock decision to quit once the current campaign is over.

The Reds captain does not believe uncertainty over Liverpool's long-term future will affect their ambitions this season.

They crushed Norwich 5-2 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday in the first game since Klopp's bombshell announcement.

But he knows Liverpool must get it right when they pick Klopp's replacement.

