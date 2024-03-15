Liverpool will play Italian outfit Atalanta in the quarter-finals of this season’s Europa League after the teams were paired together in Friday’s draw, which left open the possibility of the Anfield side meeting Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who are still in contention to win a quadruple this season, will entertain Atalanta at Anfield on April 11 and go to Italy a week later for the return.

The Reds hammered Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate on the last 16 and will be favourites to beat Atalanta, who currently lie sixth in Serie A.

