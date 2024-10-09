The Msida Local Council on Wednesday urged Infrastructure Malta to drop its flyover plans for the Msida Creek and find alternatives that would benefit residents’ well-being and health.

In a statement, the council said while it was in favour of the project approved last year, it objected to the development of the flyover.

According to a recent Times of Malta interview with Transport Minister Chris Bonnett, work on the Msida project will start in November.

The council called for “dialogue and cooperation” with stakeholders so that IM can find an alternative solution and protect the health and welfare of Msida residents.

"The absolute majority of Msida residents are against the development of a flyover in the centre of Msida," the council said.

The project first made headlines in 2019, when then Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg announced plans to build two flyovers at the junction.

The project drew criticism from residents, NGOs and architects and prompted a radical redesign of the project - adding a piazza in front of the parish church, parking spaces, a canal, pedestrian walkways and bridges.

The redesign of the Msida Creek project saw the number of flyovers reduced to one.

Earlier this year, the Chamber of Architects released plans for an alternative to the project that would see the busy junction transformed into a tree-filled park.

Activists and Msida PN councillors had urged the government to consider the Chamber of Architects' proposal.

The Chamber of Architects eventually held a meeting with Transport and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bonett and a separate meeting with IM's civil engineer.

The Msida Local Council voted against the flyover earlier this week with the PN councillors voting in favour of the motion that asks IM to halt the project, and the four PL councillors voting against.