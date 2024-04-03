Visual artist Lina Rincon from Norway, but currently residing in London, is presenting her latest collection of paintings at Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema from April 4 to 25.

The exhibition, titled Reflections, transports viewers to the vibrant landscapes of South American summers in Colombia where she was born. She explores the juxtaposition of cultural influences, seamlessly weaving together her Colombian roots with the European experiences accumulated over two decades.

Cartagena in July

Her paintings, characterised by the absence of people, seek to capture the essence of spaces. She is deeply fascinated by the interaction between humans and their environments, exploring how individuals project their personalities onto spaces and, in turn, how these spaces reflect one’s inner state.

Her oeuvre also serves as a poignant expression of Rincon's personal journey in search of belonging and her quest for identity.

The artist has a rich background in painting and ceramics. Over the past decade, she has created works for art shows as well as commissioned pieces for hotels in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. Her artistry has garnered the attention of private collectors and has led to the distinction of selling her work to the Norwegian prime minister, as well as to renowned cultural institutions in Oslo. Rincon's work has been showcased internationally, with exhibitions in the US, London and Norway.

The upcoming show marks the artist's inaugural exhibition in Malta. On April 5, she will be giving a workshop for adults from 4 to 7pm, while on April 6, she will be holding a workshop for children from 10am to 1pm.. Both workshops are taking place at the gallery.

For more information about the exhibition and workshops, visit the gallery's Facebook page, e-mail gallery info@christinexart.com or call +356 9984 4653.