Bernard Grech has warned there is still a "long uphill road" for the PN in the wake of a survey published on Sunday giving the party a 12,000 vote lead over Labour.

Speaking at a political event in Gozo, the Opposition leader said he had "taken note" of the survey.

According to the MaltaToday survey, the PN now enjoys a 4.4 percentage point lead over Labour, after the PL's majority was slashed to 8,500 votes in the June European Parliament elections.

The survey puts support for the PN at 48.2% and the PL at 43.8% with ADPD securing 4.5% and other parties or independents 3.5%.

Prime Minister Robert Abela however enjoys a trust rating of 42.6% compared to Grech's 26.6%.

Grech said on Sunday that the PN can help create a new future for Malta and Gozo.

He said a PN government will ensure economic growth that benefits everyone.

Grech said development should take place within a context of clear rules, rather than the "intentionally equivocal" ones that exist today.

"We will create a level playingfield with rules that empower you to invest. We want to drive the economy forward to everyone's benefit and no one's detriment."

Addressing his Gozitan audience, Grech backed calls for decision-making power to be given to a Gozo regional council.

"We believe in Gozo, we believe Gozo should be its own region. Gozitans know what is best for Gozo," Grech said.

He hit out at certain government decisions, such as a termination of the cargo loading service between Valletta and Gozo.

"All that heavy vehicle traffic now goes all the way to Cirkewwa," Grech said.

The Opposition leader said he wanted to see a change in the mindset that Gozo was reliant on wealth spilling over from Malta.

Grech said the PN believed wealth could be generated in Gozo and spill over to Malta.