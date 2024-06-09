Updated 1pm

The Labour Party has won the European Parliament elections but with a drastically reduced majority that is expected to see them lose the fourth seat, vote-counting indications by the political parties show.

Votes are still being counted but party projections say the gap between PL and PN will be under 20,000 votes, with the Nationalists even forecasting the gap to shrink to around 13,500 votes.

Should the samples be confirmed, then the gap between the two main parties will be down to around four per cent, defying most of the pre-election polls.

In 2019, Labour won the European elections by a whopping majority of 42,600 votes over the PN and in the 2022 general election obtained a 39,400 majority.

Speaking on TVM, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the party won a "solid victory" but acknowledged that "messages were sent."

He did not mention the scale of the victory, though shortly afterwards, PN general secretary Michael Piccinino said the gap between the PL and PN had been reduced to just 15,000 votes.

"These are the best results the PN has achieved in the European elections," he said.

PN leader Bernard Grech hailed the result and pledged that the PN will continue listening to the people.

If the predictions are right, it will be Labour’s narrowest EP victory since 2004, when it won by some 21,000 votes.

Robert Abela at the counting hall.

Labour president Ramona Attard said: “We’re in a mid-term election and there were some extraordinary events during the campaign,” she told TVM, referring to the criminal charges filed against Joseph Muscat, and other associated in the hospitals scandal.

She said she is "very proud" of the result.

Both she and PL deputy leader Daniel Micallef declined to provide an official estimate on the size of the gap between parties.

Speaking at the counting hall later, Robert Abela said he intended to work harder than ever and derided the PN for "celebrating a defeat".

Michael Piccinino speaking to reporters.

Votes are still being counted but the counting hall erupted into celebrations when Abela made the declaration. The Labour Party has told supporters to gather outside its headquarters at 3pm.

Labour delegates celebrate in the counting hall. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The full outcome of Saturday's EP elections will be known later on Sunday when the vote transfer process is completed.

The PN believes it can claw back the third seat, though independent candidate Arnold Cassola is still in the running.

A party agent taking note of the votes as they are counted.

Whatever the result, two of Labour's three MEPs will be new. Only one of the outgoing PL MEPs - Alex Agius Saliba - sought re-election, and his return to Brussels is certain.

Former Prime Minister Alfred Sant, Josianne Cutajar and Cyrus Engerer did not return to the hustings.

For the PN, Roberta Metsola will return to the EP with a huge number of votes, with sources saying she is on course to win two quotas.

Should the PN get its third seat, the battle for the remaining two seats is seen as being between incumbent David Casa - Malta's longest-serving MEP - former PN deputy leader David Agius and lawyer Peter Agius.

Metsola will keep a keen eye on the outcome of the elections throughout the European Union since a strong result for her party, the EPP, could see her return for a second term as president of the European Parliament. Her current term runs out on July 17.

With counting for the EP elections due to be fully wrapped up on Sunday evening, the Electoral Commission will focus on vote-counting of the 68 local council elections between Wednesday and Friday.