St Patrick’s Day is an opportunity for tens of millions of people with Irish heritage around the world – and many more friends of Ireland beyond that – to join in a celebration of Ireland and the literature, music, culture, history and outlook on life that defines us. We know, in Ireland, that we are fortunate to have a national day that has truly become one that is international.

We know too that enjoyable days are not in abundance everywhere this March. Conflicts continue to devastate lives across the world, fuelling hunger and displacement. The impacts of climate change are being felt in more and varied ways. Even in highly developed countries, increases in the cost of living and anxiety around technological and societal change have undermined confidence in the established ways we do business.

We are not immune from these international winds of change in Ireland but we do try to limit their effects. And, certainly, when it comes to investors in Ireland and visitors to our island, we try to provide one thing: consistency. A commitment to maintaining Ireland as a great place to do business and as a superb location to visit, study or work. This provides a predictability that is probably not as exciting as some might wish but, in a world as turbulent as today’s, we think this is something to cherish.

Irish people see a value to consistency and building carefully on success. Ireland regularly rates as among the best places in the world to do business, with the World Competitiveness Report 2024 ranking Ireland first internationally for attracting and retaining talent, first for flexibility and adaptability of our workforce and first for workforce productivity.

For an island that has experienced crushing famine and crippling emigration through history, the rise to the top 10 on the UN Human Development Index did not materialise through a lack of new thinking or strategic ambition. But we also know that every marathon is best run at a steady pace, rather than by sprinting back and forth.

We try to take a clear and consistent approach to our foreign policy too, in line with the principles of empathy and partnership that were at the heart of our most recent term on the UN Security Council.

Last month, we marked the third anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s illegal aggression must end. But how we make peace matters. Our message is clear – there can be no solution about Ukraine, without Ukraine. A bad deal for Ukraine is a bad deal for us all. That’s why we stand in solidarity with Ukraine, now and in the future.

We believe we have taken a principled position in the Middle East too. We firmly condemn the heinous terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023. The taking of hostages is unconscionable. We call for the return of all hostages to their families. In Gaza, the scale of destruction and human suffering is truly shocking. It is vital that we do not see a resumption of hostilities and that the massive scale-up of desperately needed humanitarian aid continues.

Our message is clear – there can be no solution about Ukraine, without Ukraine - Caroline Whelan

As a small country, we are convinced that working together across borders, at the UN and in other international organisations is the best way to tackle our joint global challenges. We see the protection and promotion of human rights as essential to securing and maintaining peace and stability globally.

This work will intensify as we continue planning for Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2026. Ireland is fortunate to be at the heart of the European Union, an unprecedented peace project, a vibrant market of more than 450 million people and a catalyst for positive social change and inclusion.

As an embassy in Malta, we are pleased with the work we have done to promote media freedom, sexual health and reproductive rights and other values we hold dear to our hearts. We are also delighted with our work in bringing communities together, the Irish in Malta and those with historical links to our isle, such as in Floriana, Żabbar and Paola. Our two nations hold many similarities and we are happy as a mission to work to make these clearer, through cultural events such as our Irish film days, theatre and the visit of Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch, alongside our work with the University of Malta and schools across the island.

This year, Ireland will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the opening of our Maltese embassy and the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations at ambassadorial level between our two countries. This is something to celebrate. We are proud of the links we have made between our two islands, at opposite ends of the European Union, and, yet, seemingly united across many important issues.

There are deep and complex challenges facing us in the months and years ahead. But if we approach these challenges in a constructive and collaborative fashion and use our multilateral and international institutions to forge consensus and unleash potential, opportunities are also there. There is a famous Irish saying that reads “Ní neart go cur le chéile” – there is no strength without unity.

Just as we celebrate on St Patrick’s Day, so too should we raise a toast to working together as closely as we can. Our people deserve nothing less.

Caroline Whelan

Caroline Whelan has been Ambassador of Ireland to Malta since 2022.